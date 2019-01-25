 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

"Let You Off Cos I Love You": Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen Involved In Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Updated: 25 January 2019 12:40 IST

Virat Kohli had posted a picture of him "basking in the sun", one of the users to reply on the tweet was none other than Kevin Pietersen.

"Let You Off Cos I Love You": Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen Involved In Hilarious Twitter Exchange
Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen took Twitter by storm after a hilarious exchange. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen took the Twitter world by storm by engaging in some hilarious back-n-forth on the social media platform. In the past, the South Africa-born Pietersen has been involved in Twitter banter with the likes of Piers Morgan and Andrew Flintoff but this time he decided to train his guns on Virat Kohli. On Thursday, Virat Kohli had posted a picture of him "basking in the sun", one of the users to reply on the tweet was none other than Kevin Pietersen.

The former England batsman pointed out to the Indian skipper that he was sitting "more in the shade".

Kohli soon replied and pulled his own leg by telling Pietersen that his first caption was much worse. The England right-hander fired one last salvo, telling the Indian skipper that he was being let off.

Here is how the conversation unfolded between the two superstars.

Virat Kohli is currently in New Zealand with the Indian team for the ongoing limited-over series. India play the hosts in a five-match One-day International (ODI) series, which will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

India won the opening contest of the series without breaking a sweat at the McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India, registering figures of four for 39 while Shikhar Dhawan (75 not out) and Virat Kohli (45) got the job done with the bat. India took just 34.5 overs to chase down a revised target of 156 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The second match of the series will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kevin Pietersen New Zealand vs India Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen involved in Twitter banter
  • Kevin Pietersen makes fun of Virat Kohli for his photo caption
  • Virat Kohli is currently in New Zealand with Team India
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Picture Of "Moments" With Anushka Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Meets Daughter After Napier ODI Win
Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Picture Of "Moments" With Anushka Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Meets Daughter After Napier ODI Win
Check Out Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni
Check Out Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni's New Wheels In New Zealand. Watch
Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Mohammed Shami, Says "His Test Form Has Translated Into ODI Cricket"
Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Mohammed Shami, Says "His Test Form Has Translated Into ODI Cricket"
Virat Kohli To Be Rested For Last Two ODIs And T20I Series vs New Zealand
Virat Kohli To Be Rested For Last Two ODIs And T20I Series vs New Zealand
Virat Kohli Goes Past Brian Lara, Breaks Into Top-10 In ODI Run-Scorers List
Virat Kohli Goes Past Brian Lara, Breaks Into Top-10 In ODI Run-Scorers List
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.