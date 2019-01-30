 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

"Key Is To Be Aggressive": Mitchell Santner Hopes For New Zealand's Improved Show In Dead Rubber

Updated: 30 January 2019 19:09 IST

India are already decisively 3-0 up in the five-match ODI series.

"Key Is To Be Aggressive": Mitchell Santner Hopes For New Zealand
Mitchell Santner praised the efforts of India for adjusting to the alien conditions comfortably. © AFP

Having already lost the five-match One-day International (ODI) series to India, New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner hopes for an improved show from the home team batsmen. Lauding India for their all-around performance, Santner said New Zealand will come aggressive to seal a consolation win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton on Thursday. "I think the plans have been pretty solid - maybe the execution's been off at times. I guess the key for us is to keep taking wickets through the middle, keep being aggressive," he said in the pre-match presser on Wednesday.

New Zealand top-order, comprising Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Kane Williamson, has failed to impress much with the willow in the series so far.

A dominant India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI rubber, and most of the credit for their all-round performance goes to the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have combined to take 14 wickets in the rubber.

"They are bowling very well at the moment. The slower pace that they bowl is tending to get a little bit more out of the wicket than guys like myself and Ish (Sodhi) who bowl a little bit quicker," he said.

"But that pressure is also being built off the back of the starts we have had (with the bat) - we have always been two down after 10 (overs) allowing them to settle into their work," he added.

Conceding that his team has been thoroughly outplayed in the first three outings, Santner praised the efforts of the men-in-blue for adjusting to the alien conditions comfortably.

"We have been outplayed in all three games. It's been a little bit disappointing to lose three games in a row but we are playing a very good side," Santner said.

"India has shown just how good they are in all conditions. We have not been good enough but there are signs there that we are getting better," he added.

Commenting on the positives that his side has derived from the opening three matches, Santner wanted the other batsmen to emulate former Kiwi skipper Ross Taylor's defiant 93 in the third game at the Bay Oval.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Mitchell Santner New Zealand vs India Cricket New Zealand vs India, 4th ODI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Santner hopes for an improved show from New Zealand batsmen
  • India will play the fourth ODI vs New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday
  • New Zealand top-order has failed to impress much with the willow
Related Articles
Mitchell Santner Predicts India vs New Zealand Series To Be A High Scoring Affair
Mitchell Santner Predicts India vs New Zealand Series To Be A High Scoring Affair
Injured Mitchell Santner To Miss England Series, IPL 2018
Injured Mitchell Santner To Miss England Series, IPL 2018
India vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner Praises Indian Bowlers After Pune Loss
India vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner Praises Indian Bowlers After Pune Loss
India vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner Explains His Plans To Tackle Virat Kohli
India vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner Explains His Plans To Tackle Virat Kohli
1st Test: South Africa Stumble Against New Zealand as Rain Hovers
1st Test: South Africa Stumble Against New Zealand as Rain Hovers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.