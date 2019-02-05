 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 05 February 2019 14:43 IST

India won the One-day International series vs New Zealand by a 4-1 margin.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India will look forward to winning the T20I series as well. © Twitter/@sachin_rt

A rampant India will be fancying another series win when they clash with under-pressure hosts New Zealand in the opening T20 International in Wellington on Wednesday. While regular skipper Virat Kohli is getting some rest, the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be hoping it has enough left in the tank to record a maiden T20 series win in New Zealand, following a record 4-1 result in ODIs and a historic tour of Australia. "We too are humans and our bodies need a bit of rest. Of course, we would be looking to the win the series and carry the momentum back home for the Australia series," opener Shikhar Dhawan said on the eve of the game. The preceding ODI series solved a part of the puzzle as India look to finalise their 15 for the World Cup. But there are still a few spots up for grabs and the T20 series can help the team management zero in on the squad for the mega event in England in May-July.

When is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played on February 6, 2019.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

What time does the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India won the ODI series 4-1
  • India play a three-match T20I series vs New Zealand
  • The first T20I will be held in Wellington
