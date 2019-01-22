 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 22 January 2019 15:35 IST

India will take on New Zealand in the first match of the five-ODI series in Napier on Wednesday.

India have won only 10 out of the 35 ODIs in New Zealand. © AFP

Virat Kohli and his team will look to continue the winning momentum when India take on New Zealand in the opening match of the five-match One Day International series in Napier on Wednesday. The Indian team, which has shifted its focus entirely on World Cup preparations, is still searching for the right middle-order combination despite their first-ever bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil. MS Dhoni's hat-trick of half-centuries has brought joy to the dressing room but the smaller grounds in New Zealand against a better seam attack comprising the wily Trent Boult, the talented Lockie Ferguson and the relentless Tim Southee will be a different test altogether for the 'Men In Blue'. New Zealand in their own backyard have always been a force to reckon with and the touring Indian teams over the years will testify that, having won only 10 out of the 35 ODIs, including a 0-4 drubbing during the last series in 2014. The first match at McLean Park, however, will be played in sultry conditions of around 30 degrees.

When is the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 23, 2019.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and Australia be played?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the McLean Park, Napier.

What time does the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand begin?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 07:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kane Williamson New Zealand vs India Cricket New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI
Highlights
  • India are still searching for the right middle-order combination
  • New Zealand in their own backyard have always been a force to reckon with
  • India were routed 0-4 in the last series in New Zealand in 2014
