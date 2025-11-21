Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa, lavished praise on Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President Kapil Dev at the NDTV World Summit 2025, where the NDTV Golf Pro-Am was launched, on Saturday. Kapil, now an avid golfer, famously led India to the 1983 Cricket World Cup title. Beyond his captaincy, he made a massive impact with his all-round performances, including his iconic 175 not out against Zimbabwe - a knock that rescued India from 17/5 and paved the way for a 31-run victory.

Another unforgettable moment from Kapil in that World Cup was his catch to dismiss Vivian Richards in the final - a difficult grab taken while running backward on the leg side. Yet, Amitabh said Kapil's golf skills surpass even those legendary cricketing feats.

"On the golf course, he is better than the 175 he scored against Zimbabwe. He is a much better golfer than cricketer. His putting is better than the catch he took of Vivian Richards," said Amitabh Kant.

Amitabh also spoke optimistically about the future of golf in India, calling it a game that sharpens focus and mindset. He highlighted the sport's growing popularity and predicted that golf could one day rival cricket.

"It is the most rejuvenating sport right now. More than anything, it's a game you play against yourself. It's a mind game, so you need total focus and concentration. If you want to improve your mindset and concentration, nothing is better than golf. And the great thing is the game is flourishing across India. New golf courses are coming up, and young players are emerging. This is one sport that is really going to compete with cricket in the future," he said.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, winner of seven professional titles, including two internationally, was also part of the session. He said golf is one of the few sports one can pick up at any age.

"Golf is a sport you can start at any time. You don't have to begin very young, especially if you have athletic ability. I think that's the connection between golf and cricket," said Ajeetesh, who has five PGTI wins to his name.