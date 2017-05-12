 
don't
miss
All Sports
Kabaddi
Kabaddi

Sachin Tendulkar, Adani Group Among Owners Of Four New Pro Kabaddi League Franchises

Updated: 12 May 2017 13:38 IST

The yet-to-be named new franchises would operate under Iquest Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Consortium) for Tamil Nadu, Adani Wilmar Ltd for Gujarat, GMR League Games Pvt Ltd for Uttar Pradesh and JSW Sports Pvt Ltd for Haryana.

Sachin Tendulkar, Adani Group Among Owners Of Four New Pro Kabaddi League Franchises
Sachin Tendulkar is one the new owners of a team in the Pro Kabaddi League. © NDTV

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is among the new owners of the four new Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams that will participate in the fifth season of the tournament, to be held from July to October. Tendulkar will team up with serial entrepreneur N. Prasad as the co-owner of the Tamil Nadu-based franchise while the JSW Group, Adani Group and GMR Group are the three other owners of the Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh teams.

The yet-to-be named new franchises would operate under Iquest Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Consortium) for Tamil Nadu, Adani Wilmar Ltd for Gujarat, GMR League Games Pvt Ltd for Uttar Pradesh and JSW Sports Pvt Ltd for Haryana.

Welcoming the four new additions to the PKL, Star India Chairman and CEO Uday Shankar, said: "I am delighted to welcome some of India's finest corporates to our Mission Kabaddi."

"We believe that with the support of existing and new partners we are well on our course to realizing a socially transformative sports agenda. The interest shown by these corporates is evidence of the immense potential of Kabaddi," he added.

This expansion adds to an already impressive line-up of eight franchises based out of major metros in the country -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Pune and Jaipur.

Topics : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Kabaddi
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tendulkar to be one of the new owners of a team in PKL
  • Tendulkar will co-own the Tamil Nadu-based franchise
  • 4 new PKL teams will participate in the fifth season of tournament
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Die-Hard Suresh Raina Fan Interrupts Delhi Daredevils Vs Gujarat Lions Match For Autograph
IPL 2017: Die-Hard Suresh Raina Fan Interrupts Delhi Daredevils Vs Gujarat Lions Match For Autograph
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Iconic 'Sachin-Sachin' Chant Not Started by Indian Cricket Fans
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Iconic 'Sachin-Sachin' Chant Not Started by Indian Cricket Fans
Sachin Tendulkar Calls Rishabh Pant's Knock 'One Of The Best' In IPL History
Sachin Tendulkar Calls Rishabh Pant's Knock 'One Of The Best' In IPL History
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.