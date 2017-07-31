Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengaluru Bulls Sail Over Telugu Titans

Rohit Kumar bagged as many as 12 points out of his 18 raids

Captain Rohit Kumar inspired Bengaluru Bulls to a comprehensive 31-21 victory over Telugu Titans, who suffered second consecutive loss in three matches in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Sunday. Rohit, one of the costliest players of the league, bagged as many as 12 points out of his 18 raids which proved decisive at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Ajay Kumar (seven points) was another key contributor for Bengaluru.

His counterpart, Rahul Chaudhari, who struggled throughout the match with only four points, became the first player to effect 500 touch points in the history of the PKL. Now his said tally stands at 502.

Captain Rohit sparkled early for Bengaluru, who threatened the home camp by racing to an 8-2 lead. He rattled Telugu with two successive raids that fetched Bengaluru two points each and depleted the hosts.

Iranian Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari made a superb raid to make it 4-8 but in the turn, he was caught and Bengaluru forced an all out on Telugu for a 12-5 advantage in the 13th minute.

With Rahul looking a bit tired, Nilesh Salunke stepped up and initiated a recovery operation.

Bengaluru relied more on Rohit and when he failed, the pressure took a toll on the rest of the team.

Telugu improved their position and by the end of the first half of 20 minutes, they were trailing 10-14.

In the second half, Bengaluru continued their ascendancy. Their key feeder, Rohit continued to have a big say in the team's fortunes. Their defence kept tackling

For the home camp, Rahul was better in the second half, but Bengaluru this time didn't allow free run for Salunke, hurting Telugu even more.

Bengaluru were cruising at 25-18 when Ajay earned three touch points in a superb raid to seal the match for his side, spelling doom for the capacity crowd.