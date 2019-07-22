PKL 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers Hammer U Mumba, Haryana Steelers Defeat Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated U Mumba 42-23 in a Pro Kabaddi League season seven match in Hyderabad on Monday. Jaipur's captain Deepak Hooda collected 11 points during the course of the match to help his side register an easy win over Mumbai. For U Mumba, their star player Fazel Atrachali failed to deliver the goods as he managed to get only two points in the whole match. In the other match, Haryana Steelers began their campaign with an emphatic win over Puneri Paltan. They beat Puneri Paltan 34-24 and were aided by an excellent performance by Naveen, who ended up with 14 points.

For Jaipur, apart from skipper Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal also collected 7 and 6 raid points, respectively to help the Pink Panthers post a huge win over U Mumba.

Poor defending by U Mumba helped Jaipur raiders collect raid points easily and even Fazel failed on a number of occasions. Raiders Abhishek Singh and Dong Geon Lee were the top contributors for U Mumba with 7 and 6 points, respectively.

Deepak Hooda gave a flying start to his team after making a stunning 2-point raid in his very first attempt before his teammate Deepak Narwal also succeeded to make it 3-0 for Jaipur. U Mumba opened its account after three minutes, thanks to Dong Geon Lee, who got the better off Deepak Hooda in his raid.

Rohit Baliyan failed in his raid while Fazel too faltered while trying to tackle Deepak Hooda as Jaipur took a 5-1 lead. Few minutes into the game, Jaipur faced a do-or-die situation and their skipper Hooda not only collected 2 points, but also inflicted an all-out as they took a huge 10-2 lead.

U Mumba then tackled Nitin Rawal to move to three points. However, Rohit and Fazel kept on failing in raiding and defending as their opponents swiftly took a 15-5 lead.

The same story continued thereafter as U Mumba failed in every department of the game while Jaipur kept making successful attempts.

Towards the end of the first half, Jaipur inflicted the second all-out on U Mumba to go into the break with a massive 22-9 lead.

In the second half, Korean raider Dong's successful raid helped U Mumba touch the double digit mark even as his side kept on faltering at crucial junctures. On the other hand, Deepak Narwal, Hooda and Nitin kept on winning points for Jaipur while their defenders too did well to extend the lead to 15-27 in the 28th minute.

Ajinkya Pawar then joined the party, helping Jaipur win another raid point with 10 minutes left in the match.

While Dong's agility helped U Mumba collect a few points towards the end, it continued to be a one-sided affair as Jaipur registered a thumping 42-23 win in the end.

(With IANS inputs)