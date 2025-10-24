The roar of the mat grows louder: this season's Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is surging—and leading the charge is Puneri Paltan. Their ascendance tracks alongside record‐breaking digital engagement for the league, signalling a new era of kabaddi fever in India. Digital numbers tell a story all on their own: league video views are up by approximately 770 million, marking a growth of around 400 %. Downloads of league apps and platforms are “similarly so,” according to commissioner Anupam Goswami. “As part of that our video views are up by 770 million odd. It's a growth of about 400%. And our downloads are similarly so,” he said.

But while the digital arena is ablaze, the physical one is no less dramatic. PKL Season 12 introduces a major format shake-up: 12 teams play an 18-match league stage (108 matches total) and—critically—the top eight teams will now qualify for knockout contention via a Play-in and Playoff structure.

Puneri Paltan sit atop the table, their captain Aslam Inamdar at the heart of a story that reads like a fairy‐tale crossed with a grit-driven bio pic. Hailing from Ahmednagar district, Inamdar once worked as a cleaner in a hotel to help his family get by after his father passed in 2011.

Today, he has potted 449 raid points from 966 raids across 63 PKL matches—and skippered Paltan to their maiden title in Season 10. An injury cut his Season 11 short after seven matches; now retained for Season 12, he's back to drive his team deeper.

“Inamdar's leadership extends beyond the mat,” notes his journey—and this season his side are not just knocking at the playoffs door, they've already moved in. Puneri Paltan's top-of-the-table position underlines how seriously they mean business this year.

Speaking to NDTV, Inamdar flagged one of the most visible changes to the sport this year: “I think this is the first time that PKL has brought in a 5-5 Raiders role in tie breaker… Earlier, both the teams used to get the same points on tiebreaker… Now the fans are happy because the excitement has increased… The team has to win. There is no other way.” His words capture exactly the sharper, more-decisive feel of PKL 12.

With the playoffs kicking off tomorrow, the question now: can Puneri Paltan convert their regular-season dominance into championship glory? With a captain forged by hardship and a league that's never been more visible, the stage is set.