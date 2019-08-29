 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Kabaddi

PKL 7: Dabang Delhi Thrash U Mumba, Haryana Steelers Outclass Gujarat Fortunegiants

Updated: 29 August 2019 00:01 IST

Table toppers Dabang Delhi outclassed U Mumba 40-24 while Haryana Steelers thrashed last year's runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants 41-24.

PKL 7: Dabang Delhi Thrash U Mumba, Haryana Steelers Outclass Gujarat Fortunegiants
Dabang Delhi registered their third consecutive victory in the home leg. © PKL

Naveen Kumar entered the record books as Dabang Delhi outclassed U Mumba 40-24 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 7 match at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. The 19-year-old picked up his 8th consecutive Super 10 to equal the record set by Pardeep Narwal for Patna Pirates. In the other match, Vikas Kandola's raiding brilliance helped Haryana Steelers thrash last year's runners-up Gujarat Fortunegiants 41-24.

The third consecutive victory in the home leg for Delhi helped them consolidate their position at top of the points table.

U Mumba began on a better note with Sandeep Narwal and Harendra Kumar starting off with mighty tackles. Mumbai defenders did their best to contain the raiders in a tightly contested first half. 

Naveen's two-point raid and a subsequent tackle on U Mumba raider Athul MS helped Delhi inflict an All-Out on U Mumba in the 11th minute.

But despite the setback, U Mumba held firm, thanks largely to skipper Fazel Atrachali's dominance over Naveen in Mumbai' left cover. At the end of the first half, U Mumba led 14-11. Naveen could only secure two points in the first half.

However, the home side started the second half with a bang. Naveen picked up four raid points in the early minutes as a few errors from the Mumbai defence allowed Delhi to force another All-Out on the fifth minute. 

Lack of depth in U Mumba's raiding department saw the side struggle to get back in the match despite a series of super tackles from their experienced defenders. High 5s for Ravinder Pahal (8 points) and Joginder Narwal (6 points) ensured that U Mumba raiders got no room to stage a fightback in the closing
stages of the match. 

Naveen equalled Pardeep's record of 8 consecutive Super 10s with three minutes left on the clock with a hand touch on Fazel doing the trick for the talented youngster. Delhi inflicted another All-Out in the closing minutes to open up a 15-point gap.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kabaddi
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar picked up his 8th consecutive Super 10
  • With the win Delhi consolidated their position at top of the points table
  • Vikas Kandola's raiding brilliance helped Haryana thrash Gujarat 41-24
Related Articles
PKL 7: Naveen Kumar Stars As Dabang Delhi Beat UP Yoddha 36-27
PKL 7: Naveen Kumar Stars As Dabang Delhi Beat UP Yoddha 36-27
PKL 7: All-Round Bengal Warriors Beat Patna Pirates
PKL 7: All-Round Bengal Warriors Beat Patna Pirates
PKL 7: Puneri Paltan Thrash Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Tamil Thalaivas
PKL 7: Puneri Paltan Thrash Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Tamil Thalaivas
PKL 7: Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan Play Out Draw, Telugu Titans Beat Haryana Steelers
PKL 7: Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan Play Out Draw, Telugu Titans Beat Haryana Steelers
PKL 7: Bengaluru Bulls Humble Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors Play Out Draw Against Dabang Delhi
PKL 7: Bengaluru Bulls Humble Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors Play Out Draw Against Dabang Delhi
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.