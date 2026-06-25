The first T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast on Thursday could be a historic one. The entire world has queued up in anticipation of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's long-awaited senior India debut, which would make him the youngest debutant in Indian cricket history. However, another sensational story is taking place on the other dugout. 29-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder Jai Moondra, who is of Indian origin, could make his debut for Ireland. Born in Rajasthan, Moondra has taken the unconventional route to international cricket.

Moondra was born on January 10, 1997, in the town of Tonk in the Indian state of Rajasthan. It's in Rajasthan where Moondra began his cricketing journey, joining an academy where he developed his fast-bowling skills. However, by the age of 16, he had transformed into a top-order batter and left-arm spinner.

Eventually, Moondra rediscovered his love for fast bowling. While academics took over, Moondra did decide to give cricket one final shot in 2019.

"After college in 2019, I thought my cricket journey would be over if I got a full-time corporate job. I wanted to give myself a last chance with cricket. So, I quit!" Moondra told Cricket Ireland.

In 2021, Moondra moved to Ireland on a student visa to pursue an M Tech degree. During his stay there, he also continued to play cricket, joining the Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin. As a part of the team, he won the Irish Senior Cup in 2023.

In 2025, Moondra obtained Irish citizenship. Simultaneously, he continued to impress in Ireland's domestic cricket, not only with his left-arm pace but also with his aggressive lower-order batting. That has resulted in him finally being called up to Ireland's senior team in 2026.

"He's shown real skill with the new ball. Left arm, obviously, a slight change of angle, and his ability to move the new ball has been really impressive. He's shown good pace. Those are the attributes we're looking for in a fast bowler in T20. He's got all the skills," said Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker on Moondra.

Sooryavanshi will undoubtedly grab the headlines if he debuts for India on Thursday, but Moondra's incredible rise from Rajasthan to the top of Irish cricket also deserves recognition.

If Moondra does debut for Ireland, he will become only the second Indian-origin player to play for them, following in the footsteps of Simi Singh.

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