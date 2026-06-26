The world's focus is on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. For a 15-year-old, the attention and adulation that Sooryavanshi is getting can be overwhelming. But then he is special. He made his Ranji Trophy debut at 12, scored his first IPL ton at 14, and ended as IPL 2026's top scorer only a couple of months after turning 15. He is the youngest to be picked in the Indian cricket squad and may very well be its youngest debutant when India play Ireland and England. The Ireland series starts on Friday.

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin believes he should not forget to have fun while playing for India, if and when the chance arises.

"He's a 15-year-old kid, who I personally believe should have fun playing the game, just like you would in the gullies from his hometown," Ashwin told BBC.

"He's not going to have a long road ahead of him where he's going to play without pressure. It will eventually catch up, because it will turn into work, but as of now, I would love for him to have fun and entertain all of us."

Sooryavanshi recently played with India A in a tri-nation series where he played a match-winning knock in the final.

"I think he's special. When you watch someone special, you know it straight away," Ashwin added. "What stood out with Vaibhav was not just the way he's batted, but it's also how he's been able to make subtle adjustments with respect to some senior bowlers coming after him."

Sooryavanshi will get his opportunity in due time, but it should not come at the expense of a batter scoring runs, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Thursday, ahead of the T20 series opener against Ireland.

The 15-year-old sensation will become the youngest to play for India if he takes the field in the first game of the two-match series.

The team management comprising new captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir will have a headache fitting him into the playing eleven as India come into the series on the back of a second consecutive World Cup title.

Sooryavanshi may replace Abhishek Sharma in the playing eleven and open alongside Sanju Samson.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the game, Kotak said it would be unfair to bench a player who has done well to accommodate Sooryavanshi.

"Vaibhav is very talented, there is no doubt.And the way he has batted in IPL and all the other games, there is no need to tell that he has got a lot of natural abilities. Because in IPL he has faced Jofra, a lot of quick bowlers, a lot of experienced bowlers. And it seems that nothing is bothering him.So he is obviously an extraordinary talent," Kotak said.

"And I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs.

"That also won't be right. I think there is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you are being unfair to some other player," said Kotak.

With PTI inputs

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