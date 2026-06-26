Fans around the world are eager to witness Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is on the cusp of making his international debut for India in the upcoming T20Is against Ireland and England. The first T20I of the two-match series against Ireland will be played on Friday in Belfast, where the 15-year-old batting prodigy has earned his maiden international call-up. This call-up comes as a reward for his back-to-back heroics for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, where he emerged as the highest run-scorer. Recently, he left everyone stunned with a blistering 94 off just 29 balls against Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-nation series.

As Sooryavanshi continues his rapid rise, his growing popularity has posed a significant challenge for Cricket Ireland. Back in March, when the Ireland board finalised the home series against India, little did they know that the 15-year-old would receive his maiden call-up and take the cricketing world by storm.

While planning the two-match series, Cricket Ireland scheduled the games at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast instead of Dublin's Malahide Cricket Ground, which has a capacity of around 12,000. As a result, tickets for the Belfast matches have sold out quickly, leaving fans frustrated and demanding answers from the board over the venue choice.

"My phone is buzzing all the time with people looking for tickets. Unfortunately, we can host only 4,500-5000 fans. We could have filled it three times over if we had the room for it. Tickets were sold in minutes and even now people are looking for tickets," CI chairman Brian MacNeice told The Indian Express.

It is worth noting that Sooryavanshi's presence has added an extra layer of excitement to the series, especially among Irish fans, who are eager to watch the young sensation don the Indian jersey.

"It's huge. Everybody's talking about it. He's obviously a really exciting talent. And that potentially he's making his debut tomorrow means people want to be in the 'I was there' moment. He's just grabbed everybody's attention," he added.

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