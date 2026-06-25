On the eve of his India T20I captaincy debut, star batter Shreyas Iyer has changed his Instagram bio, leaving fans puzzled with his latest activity. Shreyas, who replaced Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain last month, will lead the team for the first time during a two-match series against Ireland, starting June 26 in Belfast. Ahead of the opening match, Shreyas added a cryptic 'Second DOB' to his profile. 'Second DOB: 25.12.2025,' his new Instagram bio read. His latest activity sparked an intense online debate, leaving fans scrambling to guess the reason behind it.

While there is no official confirmation as to why Iyer changed his bio, a fan pointed out the significance of the date in his life, highlighting that it was the exact day the star batter picked up a bat again after recovering from a serious injury.

"25.12.2025 was the day Shreyas Iyer picked up the bat again after recovering from a life-threatening injury. It wasn't just a return to cricket, it was the start of a new chapter for him. Maybe that's why the 25th holds a special place in his heart and he put that date on his bio. Shreyas Iyer have become more spiritual, finding strength in his faith, his journey is reminder that faith, discipline, and hard work often go hand in hand," the fan wrote.

25.12.2025 was the day Shreyas Iyer picked up the bat again after recovering from a life-threatening injury. It wasn't just a return to cricket, it was the start of a new chapter for him. Maybe that's why the 25th holds a special place in his heart and he put that date on his... https://t.co/cfrH794Mm1 pic.twitter.com/AwFB5cl8KV — Soman. (@Shreyasian96) June 25, 2026

While current T20 World Cup holders India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites to win the series on their return to Ireland after three years, the primary narrative revolves around teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has left everyone excited with his audacious strokeplay.

India boasts a flawless 8-0 head-to-head record against Ireland in T20Is, with their last meeting occurring during the 2024 T20 World Cup. As India returns to playing an international game in Stormont for the first time since 2007, they will look to continue their stellar run in T20Is this year, which stands at 12 wins out of 14 matches.

(With IANS Inputs)

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