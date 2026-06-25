Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has grabbed all the headlines with the 15-year-old sensation expected to make his senior debut in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. The fanfare around the youngster has only grown thanks to his sensational IPL 2026 form followed by a brilliant show for India A in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka A. It is being widely reported that he will open the innings for India in the first T20I clash on Friday and that will make him the youngest cricketer to play a T20I for an ICC full member nation. While fans are closely following every movement of the youngster, even Ireland cricket team players are excited about the prospect to playing against him. Ross Adair said that Sooryavanshi was ‘one of those guys I'd like to be'.

“He's no fear, doesn't care who he is batting against – he just wants to take everyone on, and India have given him the licence to do that," he told BBC. “It's a big occasion for them and for us, so it's cool to be a part of it," he added.

Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys also admitted that they have been doing a lot of research on Sooryavanshi.

“Opening the bowling, you're taking on the best guys in cricket," he told BBC.

“The expectation [in T20I] is you're going to get hit for six, so there's less pressure on the bowler. Sooryavanshi has put his name out there as one of the most explosive guys at the top of the order and has taken some big names by hitting them for six in the IPL. It's about doing your research and working out a plan for him," he added.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's parents arrived at Team India's hotel in Belfast ahead of the first T20I clash. Videos shared on social media showed them entering the hotel and it further fueled speculations over a possible debut for the youngster.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi also spoke about the emotions after receiving his first national team jersey.

"I mean, words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled, and the biggest step in that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words," Vaibhav said in a BCCI video.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss