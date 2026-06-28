India vs Ireland Live Streaming 2nd T20I: India will take on Ireland in the second T20I of the two-match series on Sunday in Belfast. The reigning T20 World Cup champions were outplayed in all three departments on Friday, as Ireland recovered from 36/3 to post 182/9 before dismissing India for 148, registering their first-ever T20I victory over the Men in Blue. The result not only handed Ireland a 1-0 lead in the series but also put them one win away from what would arguably be the biggest bilateral T20I series triumph in their history.

For India, Sunday's contest is about far more than just levelling the series. It is an opportunity to respond after a performance that exposed flaws in both planning and execution. The focus will also be on India's playing XI, especially after 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not feature in the opening match.

When will the India vs Ireland, 2ndT20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, June 28.

Where will the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

What time will the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will start at 6 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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