India's preparations for the opening T20 International against Ireland got off to a less-than-ideal start on Thursday, with the visitors encountering sub-standard practice facilities upon arrival. However, the focus quickly shifted to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose first net session with the senior national team generated considerable excitement among the Indian diaspora in this quiet Northern Irish city. The Indian team management was left unimpressed after discovering that one of the practice strips did not have a sightscreen positioned behind the bowler's arm, making it difficult for batters to pick up the ball against the backdrop.

"Yes, there have been some issues with the practice facilities, but the Indian team's support staff have brought this to the notice of Irish officials," a BCCI source added.

The issue was promptly brought to the attention of Cricket Ireland officials by India's operations manager, who walked across to discuss the matter with the hosts. The arrangements were subsequently rectified before the session gathered pace.

Once the logistical hiccup was addressed, attention inevitably turned towards the youngest member of the touring party.

Making his first appearance at a net session with the senior national side, Sooryavanshi looked completely at ease despite the spotlight that followed his every movement.

The left-handed batter, whose exploits in franchise cricket have made him one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country, appeared in excellent rhythm as he drove fluently and played his trademark attacking strokes during an extended batting stint.

For a city not accustomed to cricket frenzy, Belfast has witnessed unusual excitement surrounding the teenager's arrival.

Members of the Indian community have been turning up in significant numbers to catch a glimpse of him, and the youngster has found himself at the centre of attention wherever the team has travelled.

The enthusiasm among Non-Resident Indians has been particularly striking, with many keen to secure photographs and autographs from the emerging star.

The frenzy surrounding the teenager has extended beyond the players as well.

Some enthusiastic fans were seen taking selfies with Romi Bhinder, the Rajasthan Royals-appointed "guardian" of Sooryavanshi.

He was seen entering the Indian team hotel with the teenager's parents.

Appointed as Sooryavanshi's guardian by the IPL franchise during his rapid rise through the ranks, Bhinder has remained a familiar figure around the youngster and has accompanied the Royals' representatives in monitoring his progress on the international stage.

As the session progressed under pleasant Belfast conditions, Sooryavanshi continued to command attention, seemingly unfazed by the growing expectations that accompany his every appearance.

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