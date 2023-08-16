The wait is almost over. Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make his return to the field. The pacer, who has been out of action due a recurring back issue, will lead the team during the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, starting with the first match on Friday. The Indian team made its touchdown in Ireland on Tuesday and wasted little time in hitting the ground a day later. Ahead of the first T20I, Bumrah hit the nets in Dublin and was seen bowling at full tilt to the Indian batters.

Bumrah rattled a right-hand batter with a whizzing bouncer, forcing him to duck under the ball. He zoomed in on the toes of a left-handed batsman with a spot-on yorker, eliciting some appreciative nods from others at India nets.

The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

Bumrah last played for India against Australia in a T20I match at Hyderabad on September 25, 2022. Since then he was sidelined with a back injury that required him to undergo a surgery.

The net session could be viewed as a sum total of his recovery process at the NCA, where he gradually increased the workload and followed a designer fitness regime.

The India squad also includes pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback to the India side after a lengthy injury lay-off, forced by surgery to treat a lumbar stress fracture.

(With PTI Inputs)