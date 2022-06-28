Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot again! Malik with a full delivery on off. Andy Balbirnie stays deep in his crease and creams it through covers for a boundary.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh...slapped! Malik bangs in a bouncer on off. Andy Balbirnie picks the length quickly and pulls it handsomely over deep square leg for a maximum.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard, it is outside off. Andy Balbirnie looks to flash it away but misses.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another googly, loopy one though, outside off. Andy Balbirnie looks to drive but he gets an inside edge towards short fine leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short now, around middle. Harry Tector works it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Another wrong'un, down the leg side. Andy Balbirnie misses his sweep, the ball hits him near his stomach and goes towards point. Leg bye taken!
What a reprieve for Ireland!
7.4 overs (1 Run) STUMPED....BUT IT'S OFF A NO BALL! Andy Balbirnie gets a reprieve! A googly, spinning down the leg side, that stays low as well. Andy Balbirnie advances down the ground and misses his hoick. Ishan Kishan collects the ball and takes his own sweet time to remove the bails off. The reply shows that Ravi Bishnoi has overstepped and a no ball is called! Free Hit coming up!
7.3 overs (1 Run) Drags it down now, outside off. Harry Tector punches it towards deep cover for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A googly, shorter one, around off, Andy Balbirnie pushes it off the back foot towards cover for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. Harry Tector pushes it towards long on for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter now, outside off, Andy Balbirnie tries to slash this one but he misses. Only a biggie off Umran Malik's first over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off. Andy Balbirnie drives it towards cover.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Shorter, around middle. Andy Balbirnie uses the pace of the ball and pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Bullseye! Wickets in quick succession for India! A length ball, outside off. Gareth Delany pushes it towards mid off and scampers across to the other end. Hardik Pandya collects the ball from his right and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. The replay confirms Gareth Delany is well short of his crease. He walks back to the pavilion! Harry Tector walks out next!
6.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, tad shorter, around middle. Gareth Delany looks to pull this one but he misses and gets hit high on his thigh pad.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik starts off with a length ball, around off. Gareth Delany punches it towards extra-cover.
Umran Malik comes to bowl.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on middle. Andy Balbirnie punches it back to the bowler.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Angling into pads. Delany tries to work it towards the leg side. However, he misses and a leg bye is taken towards the leg side.
Gareth Delany walks out to bat at number 3.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Ravi Bishnoi gets his man finally. He does that with another googly and the dangerous Paul Stirling departs! Ravi Bishnoi bowls it quicker and that is tad full. It comes back in sharply and beats Paul Stirling who looks to pull it. The ball shatters the stumps and India finally have a breakthrough!
5.3 overs (0 Run) This is fuller and outside off. Paul Stirling looks to sweep it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal. However the umpire is not interested. India take a review. There is no bat involved as the UltraEdge confirms it. Ball Tracking shows that impact it outside off. The original decision stays.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter length again on middle and leg. Paul Stirling looks to pull but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is a googly and down the leg side. Paul Stirling tries to pull but misses.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Paul Stirling goes after Ravi Bishnoi straight away! Shorter ball, around off. Paul Stirling pulls it down the ground with immense power for a biggie.
