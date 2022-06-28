Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Deepak Hooda!
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Andy McBrine was expensive in the only over he bowled in the first game and he is taken to cleaners yet again today! This is fuller on middle. Hooda dances down the track and lifts it over long on for a maximum.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Keeps it flatter on middle. Samson works it to long on for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter now and shorter. Hooda works it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! 93 metres hit that! Andy McBrine bowls it full on off. Hooda gets under it and lauches it out of the ground over the mid-wicket fence.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and fuller. Samson works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Andy McBrine comes to bowl now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller on leg. Samson pushes it to long on for a single.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sanju Samson with a biggie now! Short on middle. Samson rocks back and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thick outside edge but another boundary for India and Samson! Short and wide outside off. Samson cuts but gets a thick outside edge and the ball runs way past short third man for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Hooda pushes it down the ground for a single as he steps out to this ball.
8.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fired quicker and down the leg side. Hooda looks to clip it but misses.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Another tough chance goes down! Delany bowls it fuller on off again. Samson hits it hard back to the bowler. He puts his right hand towards the ball to catch it but it does not stick and a single is taken.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A tossed up delivery on off. Hooda drills it to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Short and wide outside off. Hooda cuts it firmly towards covers. Paul Stirling with an incredible full-stretch dive to his left. He gets a hand on it. However, the ball does not stick and a single is taken.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh..that is glorious! Brings up the fifty partnership between these two! Lands on a length, on middle. Hooda makes room and lifts it with a straight balde over mid off for a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This is full on the pads. Samson flicks it fine leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Hooda cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! In the blockhole on this occasion, around off. Deepak Hooda does well to dig this one out.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tight single! Conor Olphert starts off with a fuller ball, outside off. Sanju Samson drives towards mid off and scampers across to the other end. He dives in to make his ground!
Conor Olphert is brought into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Samson skips down the track and drives this fraction short delivery to long off for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter on off. Samson punches it to covers again.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Delany is firing them here at a tight line. This is on off and Samson just pushes it to covers.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes it quicker again on off. Hooda drives it to long off for another single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Samson knocks it down to long on for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on off. Hooda pushes it to long off for a single.
It's time for some spin! Gareth Delany comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is Samson at his best! Lands on a length, around off. Samson waits for it. Opens the face of his blade at the last moment and guides it through the backward point region for a boundary. India are 54/1 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Samson drives but straight back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back and corrects his line as well. On off and Samson pushes it towards point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Samson! Young drifts on the pads. Samson just flicks it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Hooda works it towards the leg side for a single.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh...down the ground...what a shot this is! A fullish delivery on middle. Hooda dances down the track and lauches it straight down the ground for a biggie.
