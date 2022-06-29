Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin.
Time for the presentation...
Harshal Patel is down for a chat! He says that they were comfortable at the break, and most of the time when anyone gets 225 they think they defend it, but Ireland got really close, the pitch was an absolute belter but in the end, they held their nerves. On Umran Malik he says that Malik did well he held his nerves as well. The momentum was with the batters but Malik did well. Further adds that, the Irish batters were really impressive, they have a quality side and put on a show here.
Earlier in the game, India put a mammoth score of 225 on the board riding on the 176-run stand between Hooda and Samson. Though Ireland pull things back at the death otherwise things could have been a lot worse. Mark Adair took three wickets while both Young and Little finished with two wickets. However, they were hardly a few who gave Ireland a chance to chase this total down Then came the reality check for the Indian bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was brilliant with the new ball in the first game was carted all around the park in the first over. All the other bowlers continued to meet with the same fate but Indian spinners did some handy work in the middle overs. Bishnoi got a big wicket of Paul Stirling and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back well in the death. In the end, Umran Malik was put to a stiff test but he came out with flying colours to hand Indian a win in this thrilling contest.
When you are chasing 226, you don't have many options in your kitty other than the ‘Bang Bang' approach. Ireland did exactly that and Paul Stirling came out all guns blazing smashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 18 runs in the first over. Andy Balbirnie took some time to get off the blocks but eventually got into his groove. Paul Stirling though went bizarre at the other end and departed in the final over of the Powerplay with 40 runs off just 18 balls. The six-hitting drama continued though Gareth Delany did not last long. Harry Tector and Andy Balbirnie took the game on and Andy Balbirnie eventually departed in the 11th over with Ireland in with a great chance. Tector played another blinder while George Dockrell played a fantastic cameo to keep Ireland in the game even after Tector departed. They needed 17 from the last over and the game went right down the wire as Mark Adair needed to do on the final ball what Javed Miandad did to Chetan Sharma a few decades back. He couldn't but Ireland have made a big statement with this performance here.
Wow! What a spirited batting performance this was from Ireland. Sadly, they have fallen short but not before we have been entertained with a six-hitting feast here! The Irish boys would be proud of their effort but India managed to hold their nerves in the end and have come out on top to win both games of this short yet exciting Ireland tour. Great show of character from Umran Malik in the last over under pressure and overall it has been a cracker of a game!
19.6 overs (1 Run) UMRAN MALIK DELIVERS FOR INDIA! A shortish ball, wide of off, at 142 clicks. Mark Adair slashes this one towards the fielder at sweeper cover. India win by 4 runs and they seal the series!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Bye! Lovely delivery! Right in the blockhole, down the leg side. George Dockrell backs away, and tries to dig this one out but he misses. The batters run across and they steal a bye! 6 needed off the last delivery!
19.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Mark Adair makes room and tries to drive this but he gets an inside edge towards short fine leg for a single. 7 needed off 2 balls!
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY RUNS! But Ireland will not mind that! A shorter one, outside off. Mark Adair throws his bat at it but the ball goes off the top edge over short third man for a boundary. 8 needed off 3 balls.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mark Adair takes full advantage of it! A fuller one, outside off. Mark Adair drives it powerfully through cover for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, at 142 clicks. Mark Adair gets beaten due to the pace as tries to cut this away. Oh, dear! Umran Malik has overstepped here! No ball is called. Free Hit coming up!
19.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to start! A length ball, outside off, at 142 clicks. Mark Adair looks to slash this away but he misses. 17 needed off 5 balls.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be the youngster, Umran Malik! This will be a great test for him.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Finally, he gets his length right! A yorker, on middle. George Dockrell pushes it back to the bowler. 17 required off the last over!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Another full toss from over the wicket, around middle. Mark Adair whips it towards deep square leg. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. Only a single!
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A fullish ball, around middle. Mark Adair heaves it high over deep square leg for a biggie. 18 needed now! This game is still alive!
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another full toss and this time a better result for Mark Adair! This was outside off. Mark Adair smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, around off. George Dockrell hoicks it just short of the long on fielder. Single taken!
18.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again, on middle. Mark Adair whips it towards the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A fuller one from 'round the wicket, wide of off. Mark Adair leaves it alone. Wide called!
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss, around middle. George Dockrell drills it straight down the ground for a boundary. Ireland need 31 off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, around middle and leg. Mark Adair flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker, around the leg pole. Mark Adair tries to flick but he misses and gets hit on his pads.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. George Dockrell drills it down to long off for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Very full, around middle and off. George Dockrell pushes it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes! Much-needed wicket for India. They can breathe a sigh of relief for now. Harry Tector departs after a good knock. A slower one, full, around middle. Harry Tector tries to heave this over long on but the ball goes off the bottom of the bat and goes towards the fielder at long on. Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch. Ireland have lost half their side now.
Mark Adair is the next man in.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Pitched up delivery, sprays it down the leg side. Harry Tector misses his flick and a wide is called.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Good finish to the over for Ireland! Another full one, wide of off. This time George Dockrell shuffles across and smashes it over mid off all the way for a maximum. 38 needed off 18 balls!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Pace on this occasion! Fuller one, at 135 clicks, wide of off. George Dockrell looks to drive this one but he misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide of off, very full. Harry Tector drives it towards deep point for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss from 'round the wicket, outside off. George Dockrell knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! George Dockrell gets hold of this one! Harshal Patel misses his length and serves a low full toss, around the leg pole. George Dockrell backs away a tad and hammers it straight down the ground, all the way for a biggie! 46 more needed off 22 balls. Game on!
16.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, no pace on that one, down the leg side. George Dockrell makes room, and tries to heave this one but he misses. Dot to start the over!
Harshal Patel is back on. Two overs for 26 runs and a wicket so far!
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed! Full again, on the pads. Harry Tector flicks it towards deep square leg for a boundary. 52 needed off 24 balls!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh..what happened there? Very full this time, down the leg side. Harry Tector steps down the wicket, sees the ball down the leg side and he gets hit back foot in the way and kicks it away! They try to steal a leg bye! But the umpire denies that! Dot ball!
15.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, fuller one. Harry Tector misses his flick and gets hit on his pad.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow! An overpitched delivery, around middle and off. Harry Tector smashes it straight over the umpire's head and towards the ropes for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again, on the pads now. George Dockrell works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, around off. Harry Tector lifts it towards long off. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. One taken!
