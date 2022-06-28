Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Ireland got off to a perfect start! They got rid off Ishan Kishan in the third over and put themselves ahead early in the game. But post that they had no answers to the power-hitting displayed by Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson. All the bowlers were taken to the cleaners! Every ball was being dispatched into the crowd. However, once they broke that mammoth partnership, they grabbed wickets at regular intervals from there. They did well to towards the end but still have a mountain to climb. Amidst all the carnage, Mark Adair grabbed three wickets, while Josh Little and Craig Young picked up two wickets. The batters face a challenge ahead. They need 228 runs to level this series. Can they do so? We will find out. Stay tuned for the second essay.
A good decision to bat first by Hardik Pandya! This full Indian innings though belonged only to two people, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda. Both of them have grabbed their opportunities beautifully. Samson on his return to the side scored a sublime 77 and Hooda who was asked to bat at number 3 notched up an exceptional century. Deepak Hooda became the only fourth Indian to get a ton in T20Is! The duo stitched together a partnership of 176 runs and guided India to a total of 189 in the 17th over! Once, Samson perished, wickets fell in a heap! All of a sudden from 189 for 1 Indian were reduced to 226 for 7! They would be disappointed with that finish but will definitely be the happier side!
Another day, another match, and it's been another stupendous batting performance from India. It was absolute carnage out there! Power-hitting at its very best! India have posted a monstrous total of on the board! A tough, tough task for Ireland ahead. Although they have done well to pull this back towards the fag end, things could have been a lot worse.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the innings! A very full delivery, on off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar forces it to long off. Andy Balbirnie there fumbles but the batters settle for a single. India finish with massive 227/7 after 20 overs!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks in to face the final ball.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Ireland have done well in these last few overs! Harshal Patel gets across a bit early towards the off side and Adair delivers a yorker on off. Patel looks to scoop it but misses. The ball shatters the middle pole and India lose another wicket. Mark Adair gets his third wicket!
19.4 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Pandya hits it hard towards sweeper cover and the fielder again does well in the deep. Just a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Helicopter shot from Pandya! This is very full again on off. Pandya gets across and goes deep in his crease to whip it away towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) A very full ball on off. Pandya drills it straight down the ground and comes back for the second run.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) This is full and outside off. Pandya hits it towards deep extra-cover. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and does well to keep it inside the fence. Two runs taken.
Harshal Patel walks out to bat.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Craig Young gets two in two and Axar Patel goes for a golden duck! This is full on middle. Patel flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket and George Dockrell there moves swiftly towards his left to takes a good low catch. Actually, Axar Patel times it well but unfortunately for him, he finds the fielder.
Axar Patel is the new batter.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another wicket for Ireland! This has been a good over from Young and he is rewarded with a big wicket. Lands on a length, around off. Dinesh Karthik looks to push at it. However, the ball just seams away a bit and catches the outside edge of Karthik's blade. The ball goes to the keeper and Lorcan Tucker takes an easy catch. Dinesh Karthik knows he is out and starts walking immediately.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Pandya mistimes his pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good yorker outside off. Pandya looks to dig it out but misses.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya gets the boundary this time! It is full on middle. Pandya flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off. Pandya looks to drive it away but misses.
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. Also, Craig Young comes to bowl his final over!
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hooda holes out and finally Ireland manages to dismiss him in this series! End of a fantastic knock from this powerful lad and he has taken his team to a very big total here! This is full and outside off. Hooda slices it aerially towards the third man region and Andy McBrine running to his left takes a good sliding catch.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is easy pickings for Hooda! Short and angling into the body. Hooda pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Pandya works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and wide outside off. Pandya tries to cut it but misses.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India comes to the crease.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Suryakumar Yadav departs now, trying to manufacture another cute shot here but fails to execute it. Little comes 'round the wicket and angles a shortish delivery around leg. Yadav gets across and looks to paddle it. However, he gets a faint part of his blade and Lorcan Tucker takes a good catch moving to his left.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length, around off. Yadav just late cuts it over short third man for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) That's it. Century for Deepak Hooda! What an innings! Exceptional hitting, six sixes from Hooda so far! Back of a length, on off. Hooda just pushes it towards point and takes a single. Takes off his helmet and soaks in the applause from a loud crowd here at Malahide.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield and this is the last thing Ireland need at the moment! This is fuller on off. Yadav makes a bit of room and drives it to the extra-cover fielder in the ring. Paul Stirling misfields as the ball goes through him for a boundary.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There is that shot, SKY played when he faced the first ball in Indian colours! A short ball on middle. Suryakumar Yadav gets a bit across and plays that trademark helicopter pull of his over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
16.4 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Hooda drives it to right of mid off and takes a single Moves onto 99 now!
16.3 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on the pads. Yadav clips it to deep square leg for a single.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat at number 4.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Ohh...what a comeback from Mark Adair! Bowls a terrific slower yorker! He does that from 'round the wicket on middle. Samson is early on his shot and gets foxed completely. The ball knocks over the stumps and that's an end of a brilliant knock from Sanju Samson in his comeback game.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gift from Mark Adair and Sanju Samson says, Thank you very much! A full toss on the hips. Samson just guides it over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
Mark Adair comes back to bowl.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! A slower length ball, on off. Hooda pushes it back to the bowler. Good over from Young. just 6 from it! Hooda stays on 98!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Samson works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A full delivery, around off. Hooda hits it quite well down the ground but settles for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Samson pushes it gently towards covers for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Hooda works it to mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Young goes a tad short on off. Hooda makes room and cuts it to deep point. They run single and there is a bit of hesitation in taking the second run but they make it easily in the end.
