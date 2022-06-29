Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter one, around middle. George Dockrell punches it off the back foot straight down the ground for a boundary. 17 runs off that over! Ireland need more of these.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. George Dockrell looks to cut but misses.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Tossed up on off. George Dockrell makes room and lifts this over extra-cover fence for a maximum.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, on middle. Tector works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Ohh...great effort from Samson but the ball just pops out! Tossed up on off. Tector goes for a big hit down the ground. However, he does not get the enough distance and Samson at long on runs to his right. He dives full-stretch and reaches it but the ball does not stick. Two runs!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Tector drills it to long on for a single. 79 needed now from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is full on off. Tector makes room and lifts it over covers for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Umran Malik gets his maiden international wicket! It has taken some time to come, but he gets there! Smiles all-around! Ireland have lost their fourth now. Coming to the ball - this was a fuller ball, around middle and off. Lorcan Tucker tries to tonk it over long on but does not time it well enough. He gets more height than distance on this occasion. Yuzvendra Chahal (sub) at long on does well to hold on to it.
George Dockrell is the new batter in.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is full and down the leg side. Tucker looks to flick it but misses.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Serves a length ball on middle. Tector looks to heave it away but mistimes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Malik goes full on leg. Tucker looks to flick it away but misses. The ball deflects off his pads towards the off side. A leg bye taken. Malik has overstepped as well and it will be Free Hit coming up now.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Tucker looks to pull it but misses.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Malik lands on a length around leg at 146 kph. Tector skips down the track and punches it to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Tucker pushes it to long on for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over and 91 needed now from 42 balls! Tossed up delivery, around off. Tector looks to drive but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shotish delivery and down the leg side. Tector looks to pull but misses.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on leg. Tucker sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tad short on middle. Tector works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky there Tector but he will take it! This is fuller on off and googly again. Tector looks to drive it towards the off side. He gets the inside edge past stumps for a boundary.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, quicker this time. Tector looks to cut but misses.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Ireland! Short and wide outside off. Tector cuts it through the backward point region for a boundary.
Ravi Bishnoi comes back on!
11.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Lorcan Tucker makes room and cuts it to the fielder at point. Dot to end the over!
11.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Tector knocks it down to long on for another single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle. Tucker pushes it to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) That's hit the umpire! A fuller delivery on off. Tector hits it straight down the ground. However, the ball hits the umpire and deflects towards the off side. A run taken. The umpire seems fine though.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Tucker drives again to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Angling into middle. Tector works it to mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Quite a surprising review for India and in the end they have lost another review! On a length, around off. Tucker moves across and looks to drive but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes back to the keeper. There is an appeal for an LBW but the umpire says no. In the meanwhile. KIshan has a shy at the stumps as Tucker is out of the crease. He misses though and India take a review. It looks that impact it outside off and the Ball Tracking confirms the same.
Review! India have taken a review for an LBW decision against Lorcan Tucker. No bat involved there! Ball Tracking indicates that was pitching outside off. Not out it is! India lose another review!
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Tector works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Tucker drives it to mid off. Hardik dives to his right and makes a good stop. A single taken.
Lorcan Tucker is the new man in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ohh... Andy Balbirnie timed that superbly but finds the fielder in the deep and India get a crucial breakthrough! Short and wide outside off. Andy Balbirnie reaches for it and cuts it firmly. It travels flat but straight to Ravi Bishnoi at deep point. He makes no mistake and Ireland lose a big wicket here!
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Andy Balbirnie is in his groove now! This is full and outside off. Andy Balbirnie gets across reaches the ball and paddle-sccops it over fine leg for a maxiumum.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure on India here! This is full and outside off. Andy Balbirnie drives and drives it over covers for a boundary.
