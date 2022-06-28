Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
14.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
14.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fullish ball. Deepak Hooda pushes it down to long off for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short, on middle. Sanju Samson pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BYES! Shorter ball, outside off. Sanju Samson looks to heave this but he misses as the ball stays low. Lorcan Tucker fails to grab the ball as well. It races away towards fine leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery on off. Hooda drives it to long off for a single.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! On the pads fuller ball. Sanju Samson uses his wrists and flicks it to deep square leg for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and wide outside off. Samson looks to get hit bat on it but misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Deepak Hooda drives it to long off for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A beauty! This one nips back in from a length ball, around off. Deepak Hooda looks to cut this over but he gets beaten on the inside edge.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, outside off. Deepak Hooda hits this inside-out over cover for a boundary. Into the 90s now!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Caught off the Free Hit! A length ball, around middle. Sanju Samson looks to flick this but he gets a leading edge towards backward point. Josh Little catches the ball at backward point and collides with another fielder who was running for the catch as well. Single taken!
13.2 overs (2 Runs) No ball! Fuller one, around off. Deepak Hooda drives it towards long on for a single. Oh, dear! Conor Olphert has overstepped here! No ball is called and Free Hit is coming up.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Deepak Hooda moves onto 86 off 43 balls with that hit! Shorter one, on the body. Deepak Hooda dispatches this one high over deep square leg and into the stands for a biggie.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Conor Olphert errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Deepak Hooda leaves it alone. Wide called!
Conor Olphert will continue.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy one, around middle. Deepak Hooda advances down the track and knocks it to long on for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle and off. Sanju Samson drives it towards cover for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson brings up his maiden T20I fifty in style! Shorter one, around middle. Sanju Samson swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary. A fifty on his return to the Indian side. He has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full, around middle. Deepak Hooda knocks it down to long off for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A rare dot ball! Too full, outside off. Deepak Hooda leaves it alone.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one, tosses this one up, around middle. Deepak Hooda dances down the wicket and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Gareth Delany is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads now, fuller ball. Deepak Hooda flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deepak Hooda is making batting look so easy at the moment! A fuller ball, outside off. Deepak Hooda slices this one high over over cover for a boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off, fuller ball. Deepak Hooda looks to slash this but he misses. Wide callled! Conor Olphert does not look happy with that. It did look well inside though.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, around middle. Deepak Hooda flicks it wide of long on. They run the first one and a little fumble by the fielder there allows the batters to take another run as well!
11.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, length delivery. Deepak Hooda cuts it and finds the fielder at point.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! This is bigger and better! Shorter, around middle. Deepak Hooda pulls it high over deep square leg for a biggie.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Overpitched delivery this one, around middle and off. Deepak Hooda lifts it over the fielder at mid off. The ball goes a couple of bounces over the ropes for a boundary. That brings up the 100-run partnership between these two!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Conor Olphert errs in line, he serves it way down the leg side. Deepak Hooda leaves it alone. Wide called!
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap again! It's Sanju Samson this time. Shorter ball, wide of off. Sanju Samson rocks back and cuts it in the gap between point and short third man for a boundary. 13 runs off the over!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again, outside off. Deepak Hooda strokes it down to long off for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Width on offer, fullish ball. Deepak Hooda slices it towards the fielder at point.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, attacking the stumps this time. Deepak Hooda pushes it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, nicely done yet again! On a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda stays in his crease, opens the face of the bat, and guides it towards third man for a beautiful boundary. Effortlessly done!
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deepak Hooda is on fire at the moment! Excellent shot once again! A shorter ball, outside off. Deepak Hooda steps down the wicket and drives it on the up between mid off and extra cover for a boundary.
