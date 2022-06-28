Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Wide!
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Shorter ball, around middle. Paul Stirling pulls this just over the leaping mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, On the pads. Andy Balbirnie flicks it towards deep square leg. Ravi Bishnoi runs across, dives to his right, and makes a terrific stop. Single taken!
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Lovely shot! Back of a length, outside off. Andy Balbirnie advances down the track, makes room, and slaps this one over extra-cover for a biggie.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, shaping away a bit, outside off. Andy Balbirnie looks to cuts this away but he misses.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A shorter ball, down the leg side. Paul Stirling shuffles across and looks to pull but he misses the deflects off his thigh pads and goes towards short fine leg. The batters sneak in a leg bye!
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally, he connects well! A full delivery on off. Andy Balbirnie gets across and sweeps it over deep square leg for a maximum.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Andy Balbirnie is struggling to get off the mark here! Back of a length, on middle and leg. Andy Balbirnie looks to pull but mistimes it towards the leg side.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Andy Balbirnie looks to paddle-scoop it but gets no timing again.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Andy Balbirnie looks to work it towards the leg side. However, he gets the leading edge towards the off side.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Paul Stirling defends it towards the off side for a single.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling this, on the pads and it's a full toss. Paul Stirling clips it past short fine leg for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on the pads. Paul Stirling looks to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Paul Stirling is a dangerous player and he is off to a great start here! Pandya bangs it short on leg. Paul Stirling gets a bit across and pulls it over fine leg for a maximum.
1.4 overs (1 Run) This is full on the pads. Andy Balbirnie looks to flick it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes behind square on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Andy Balbirnie blocks out.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A length delivery again, outside off. Andy Balbirnie looks to punch it but gets beaten again.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Andy Balbirnie looks to defend it but misses.
Who will bowl from the other end? Hardik Pandya it is!
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Paul Stirling ends the over with a boundary and this is a great start for Ireland! This is full and outside off. Paul Stirling drives it over covers for a boundary.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Paul Stirling is looking in dangerous mood here! Lands on a length, on off. Paul Stirling gets across and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! A slower length ball, outside off. Paul Stirling drives on the up and over covers for a boundary.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Paul Stirling is off the mark in style! Kumar goes short on off. Paul Stirling gets back and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, around off. Paul Stirling defends it towards point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Lands on a good length, outside off. Paul Stirling looks to push at it but misses.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.2 overs, Ireland, chasing a target of 226, are 50/0. The live updates of Ireland vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Ireland vs India 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Ireland vs India 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Ireland vs India, Ireland vs India live score, Ireland vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Ireland vs India 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.