Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who will start from the other end?
1.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
0.6 over (1 Run) On the pads, good-length delivery. Ishan Kishan taps it towards square leg and takes a single. He retains the strike! Good start for India! 8 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Tighter line now! Tad fuller, around the off pole. Ishan Kishan leans forward and defends it out.
0.4 over (1 Run) This one angles in, on the pads, a length delivery. Sanju Samson tucks it through square leg for another run.
0.3 over (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan stands tall and pushes it through cover for a single. Ishan Kishan gets off the mark straightaway!
0.2 over (1 Run) Much fuller now, darting it on the pads. Sanju Samson flicks it through square leg and takes a single.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson and Mark Adair are up and running! This is a good start from Sanju Samson! A length ball, outside off. Sanju Samson hangs back, opens the face of the bat, and guides it towards third man for a boundary.
We are all set to begin! Ireland players are out there in the middle. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the openers for India. Mark Adair to start with the ball. Here we go...
So, the wait is over for the loyal Sanju Samson's fans. He is all set to play today and let's hope he makes this opportunity count! A lot of eyes will be on Ravi Bishnoi too as once India get back to the full-strength side, it will be interesting to see if India go with second leg-spinner along with Yuzvendra Chahal. A decent performance here would do wonders for him.
Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland, says that they would have bowled and he feels that it is good to chase in a T20 game. Tells that they have to do well with the ball to keep India to a low total. Mentions that they would try to match India as best as they can. Informs that it is Craig Young's 50th T20I and they were happy to give him a special cap and adds that they are playing the same team.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India, says that they will bat first, the wicket looks alright and the weather is awesome as well. Mentions that the last time they bowled they did not expect the wicket to do much but he credits the bowlers for the way they bowled. Informs that they have three changes, Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out because of a niggle and Sanju Samson replaces him, Harshal Patel in for Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal.
Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert.
India (Playing XI) - Sanju Samson (In place of Ruturaj Gaikwad), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel (In place of Avesh Khan), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi (In place of Yuzvendra Chahal), Umran Malik.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hardik Pandya. India have elected to BAT first.
We witnessed a 12-over per-side game in the first T20I due to rain. Let's hope our not-so-beloved friend stays away this time. The positive news is that the weather does seem better but we can never trust the weather here in Dublin. But let's keep our fingers crossed. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 1.2 overs, India are 9/0. The live updates of Ireland vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Ireland vs India 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Ireland vs India 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Ireland vs India, Ireland vs India live score, Ireland vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Ireland vs India 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.