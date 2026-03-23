Legends from the past and present gathered at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosted a blockbuster fan engagement event ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With just over a week remaining before CSK's IPL 2026 opener against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, Chepauk witnessed electrifying scenes as the Yellow Army turned up for a special evening. Viral videos captured CSK players from the past and present taking on each other on the field.

One such match-up saw Sanju Samson, CSK's newest recruit, facing one-time IPL winner Muttiah Muralitharan. To add to the nostalgia, CSK icon and the ever-present MS Dhoni was keeping wickets as Muralitharan bowled to Samson.

After defending a couple of deliveries, Samson tried to step out, looking for a big hit. However, he was outfoxed by Muralitharan, leaving Dhoni with a clear chance to stump the former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain. Unexpectedly, Dhoni tried to roll the ball onto the stumps and ended up missing them.

Samson, who was almost halfway down the pitch, breathed a sigh of relief as Dhoni was seen laughing. On the next ball, Samson once again failed to connect. However, on the final delivery, India's T20 World Cup 2026 hero launched Muralitharan's ball into the stands, sparking loud cheers inside Chepauk.

Sanju Samson vs Muttiah Muralitharan full contest



This is so fun



Sanju was almost stumped by MS Dhoni but he missed pic.twitter.com/vcNPA3X3AG — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) March 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Dhoni honoured T20 World Cup winners Samson, Shivam Dube, and U-19 winning captain Ayush Mhatre during the event.

Dhoni presented special mementoes to the winners during the event, which featured CSK veterans and celebrated the recent T20 World Cup success.

Last year, CSK finished at the bottom of the points table after a paltry start to their campaign. But, they have formed a strong side in the mini-auction and are hopeful for a record sixth title this year.

(With ANI Inputs)