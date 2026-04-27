The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 on Sunday turned out to be a nail-biter, with the ongoing campaign witnessing its first Super Over. KKR needed to defend 17 runs in the final over, and the responsibility was given to young pacer Kartik Tyagi. Understandably pressured by the task, Tyagi bowled two above-waist-high full-tosses to LSG's Himmat Singh. Usually, a bowler is banned from bowling further in the match if two high full tosses are bowled, but that was not the case for Tyagi.

The young pacer even reviewed the second full toss he bowled to Himmat, but the decision was ruled in favour of the batter. Many observers were left surprised that Tyagi was allowed to finish the over; however, the reason behind this ruling lies in a lesser-known IPL rule.

According to Clause 41.7 of the IPL 2026 Playing Conditions, there is a distinct difference between an "unfair" and a "dangerous" delivery. Under these regulations, a bowler faces suspension only upon bowling a second "dangerous" delivery.

Clause 41.7.1 states: "Any delivery which passes, or would have passed, without pitching above the waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease is to be deemed unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury. If the bowler bowls such a delivery, the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball."

Clause 41.7.2 further states: "The bowling of a delivery as defined in 41.7.1 is also dangerous if the bowler's end umpire considers that there is a risk of injury to the striker. In making that judgement, the umpire shall: disregard any protective equipment worn by the striker; and be mindful of: the speed, height and direction of the delivery, the skill of the striker, [and] the repeated nature of such deliveries."

Kartik was taken off after the two full tosses as KKR planned to replace him with Anukul Roy, but was later called back as the umpires confirmed that suspension doesn't apply in this case, as the second full toss wasn't 'dangerous'.

Himmat Singh dispatched the Free Hit for four, but Tyagi responded by taking a wicket with his next ball and allowing only one run off the subsequent two. Ultimately, it was an unexpected contribution from Mohammed Shami that shifted the momentum and drew LSG level with KKR's score. Shami struck a six off the final delivery to force a Super Over.

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