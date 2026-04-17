Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain wicketless in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The pacer returned with figures of 0 for 41 against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. This was the fifth consecutive match in the ongoing season that saw the ace pacer fail to claim a wicket. To make matters worse, Bumrah has leaked runs at an economy rate of 8.63. Irfan Pathan threw light on Bumrah's lean patch and suggested that the bowler not bowl too many slower deliveries.

"Wickets from Jasprit Bumrah's bowling are very important. There is no major issue with his form, but his average speed this season has been around 130 kmph. He has been using the slower ball about 44 per cent of the time, meaning almost every second ball is a slower one," Pathan said on his YouTube channel. The analysis video was uploaded on Thursday before the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings game.

"Now why is Jasprit Bumrah doing this? I think this needs a deeper look. If he bowls more fast deliveries and reduces the percentage of slower balls, the results will come. It is a very simple solution. Bumrah does not need coaching, but the numbers are showing what is happening," he added.

Bumrah seemed ineffective during the match against Punjab Kings as the team chased down a 196-run target in just 16.3 overs. PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh scored 80 not out off 39 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer smashed 66 off 35.

As a result, MI suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026. They have won only their campaign opener and lost all the following games played so far.

"44 percent slower balls and an average speed below 130 kmph means he needs to increase his pace. Obviously, if you bowl more slow deliveries, your average speed will drop. But if you bring the slower ball percentage down to around 35 percent. If you keep it around 30 to 35 percent and bowl more fast deliveries, your slower balls will become more effective. And if you also get seam and swing, then you can dismiss batters as well," Pathan concluded.

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