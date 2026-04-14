Players from Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings honoured former India cricketer C. D. Gopinath by wearing black armbands during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The gesture was a mark of respect following Gopinath's passing last week at the age of 96. Gopinath was the oldest Test cricketer in the country and the second-oldest in the world, after Neil Harvey. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also paid tribute to Gopinath in an official statement, calling his death a significant loss to Indian cricket. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Mr C. D. Gopinath belonged to a generation that helped shape Indian cricket in its formative years. Being part of India's first Test victory is a distinction that will always be remembered."

Gopinath played an important role in the early years of Indian cricket. He was part of the team that achieved India's first Test victory against England in 1952 in Madras, now Chennai - a landmark moment in the country's cricket history. Gopinath played eight Test matches for India between 1951 and 1960, making an immediate impact with scores of 50 not out and 42 on his debut.

In addition to his international career, Gopinath was a key figure in Tamil Nadu cricket. He captained the team and helped them win their first Ranji Trophy in the 1954-55 season, scoring a century in the final. Across his first-class career, he scored 4,259 runs in 60 matches.

His contributions to the game continued long after he stopped playing. Gopinath served as a national selector, including a period as chairman, and later managed the Indian team during the 1979 tour of England, staying connected to the sport for decades.

After his passing, Chandrakant Patankar, who played a single Test match in 1956, became India's oldest living Test cricketer.

Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bowl.

KKR made a good start in the powerplay, quickly removing CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but his partner continued his rich form from the previous match.

Sanju Samson and young batter Ayush Mhatre helped CSK reach 72/1 in the mandatory powerplay.

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