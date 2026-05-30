Gujarat Titans batting coach Parthiv Patel took a hilarious dig at critics after Shubman Gill and Co thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to book a place in the IPL 2026 final. On Friday, GT faced an in-form RR in the Qualifier 2 clash in Chandigarh. Riding once again on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brilliance, who scored 96 off 47 balls, RR posted a formidable 214/6 in 20 overs. However, it was not enough, as Gill led from the front with a captain's knock, smashing 104 off 53 balls to guide GT to the target with eight balls to spare.

As GT entered their third final in five seasons, Parthiv took to X (formerly Twitter) and hilariously mocked those who had written off Gujarat's playoff chances.

"Who here had written off GT's qualification chances? No judgments, just curious!" Parthiv posted.

It has been a remarkable season for GT, who began their campaign with back-to-back defeats but bounced back strongly. They registered nine wins in 14 matches, including a five-match winning streak, and finished second on the points table, behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After the victory over RR in Qualifier 2, GT skipper Gill, who scored a match-winning century, said he was batting in a zone where he focused on finding the gaps rather than trying to hit the ball too hard.

"I was in kind of a zone where I was only looking at the gaps and looking at the bowlers and looking at where I want to hit the ball. I wasn't looking to hit the ball too hard. It was just about seeing the ball land, seeing my zones and trying to adjust there. (He played as if there were no fielders) That's what happens when you're batting well. You just see the gaps, and you middle everything. I'm very fortunate, you know, we got a... we got a target of 220. At one point, it looked like we were gonna restrict them around 180-190, but we got a total, and once we got off to a start, we spoke about, I actually wanted to finish the game, quite sad how I got out," said Gill during the post-match presentation.

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