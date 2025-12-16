On a dramatic Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi, Indian domestic cricket threw up its newest headline-maker. Prashant Veer, a relatively unknown name just months ago, became the talk of the room after his IPL value rocketed from a base price of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 14.20 crore - a jaw-dropping 47.3x leap at the IPL 2026 auction. It was Chennai Super Kings who finally landed the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder, but not without a fight. CSK had to fend off early interest from Rajasthan Royals and a late aggressive push from Sunrisers Hyderabad before sealing the deal at Rs 14.20 crore.

Veer's rise rooted in domestic cricket

Veer's rapid ascent has been built on performances. The 20-year-old left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder was first spotted while representing Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League, where his match impact stood out in a competitive field.

That promise translated seamlessly to the national stage. In this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Veer quietly assembled a compelling body of work. Across a punishing schedule that saw him shuttle between Mumbai and Kolkata, he featured in six matches across seven days, underlining both his fitness and temperament.

He signed off that stretch with 112 runs at a strike rate of 170, showcasing clean power-hitting, and backed it up with nine wickets at an economy of just 6.76.

Why CSK went big

Chennai Super Kings' interest wasn't accidental. Veer was invited for trials as part of CSK's long-term planning, with the franchise keen to groom a successor for Ravindra Jadeja- one of the most influential all-rounders in IPL history.

Veer fits that template uncannily: left-arm spin, lower-order power, athletic fielding, and a calm head under pressure. At just 20, CSK believe they are buying not just present utility, but a player who can be moulded into a cornerstone over the next decade.