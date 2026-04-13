Praful Hinge caused mayhem in the Rajasthan Royals batting lineup on Monday. Playing his first IPL match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer picked up the wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the second ball, Dhruv Jurel on the third ball, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius on the final ball of the first over. Hinge could hardly have imagined a better debut in the IPL. With SRH's bowling in the doldrums, the side drafted in the youngster, and he repaid the faith in emphatic fashion. Hinge was not done after his first over outburst. In his second over, Hinge took the wicket of RR captain Riyan Parag too. So far. Hinge has played 10 first-class matches (27 wickets), six List A games (five wickets).

"Praful Hinge is a young right-arm seamer from Vidarbha who has steadily built his reputation in red-ball cricket. In just 10 first-class matches, the 24-year-old has claimed 27 wickets at an average of 26.7, highlighting his ability as a workhorse. His exposure to T20 cricket has been limited so far, but he made a tidy impression in his only appearance. Opening the bowling alongside Umesh Yadav, Hinge returned figures of 1 for 23 in four overs against Andhra," according to iplt20.com.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad brought him in for INR 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2026, adding him as a backup pace option," it added.

Earlier, in the match, skipper Ishan Kishan blazed away to a scintillating 44-ball 91 before a late charge by Nitish Reddy and Salil Arora lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 216 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

SRH skipper Kishan looked in sublime touch during his stay in the middle, hitting eight fours and six sixes while sharing 88 runs with Heinrich Klaasen (40 off 26 balls).

Towards the end, Reddy smashed a 13-ball 28 and Salil Arora remained not out on 24 off 13 balls to prop up SRH.

At the start of SRH innings, Abhishek Sharma looked to go for a big shot on the first ball and danced down the wicket, only to manage a slice off a Jofra Archer (2/37 in 4 overs) delivery for Ravi Bishnoi to complete a neat catch in the deep.

Kishan flicked Archer over short fine leg for a four and then deposited one into the stands over deep mid wicket for a six.

In the next over, Kishan cleared third man for a maximum against Nandre Burger. He then whacked Sandeep Sharma over his head for a big six and followed that up with a four off Tushar Deshpande through the midwicket region.

Even as Kishan found the boundaries with ease, Travis Head was struggling to get going and his stay came to an end when RR skipper Riyan Parag had him caught in the deep by Donovan Ferreira for a rusty 18-ball 18. It was a bold move by Parag to bring himself in right after the powerplay, and it paid dividends.

Unperturbed by Head's dismissal, Kishan went about his task with absolute clarity and reached his 50 in 30 balls, with a huge six over deep midwicket off leg-spinner Bishnoi.

Thanks to the flurry of boundaries by Kishan, SRH's 100 was up in 10.3 overs with Deshpande leaking 21 runs in that over.

Klaasen lofted Bishnoi over long-on for a six, following it up with a four off Archer.

Kishan then collected three successive boundaries off Archer to move to 91, even as the lights went off briefly inside the stadium.

Going for one too many, Kishan miscued an attempted pull and Sandeep held on to the ball off his own bowling despite a collision with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma made an unwanted record, overtaking Rohit Sharma for the most ducks by an Indian batter in a calendar year, when he registered his seventh duck of 2026 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Abhishek's hot-and-cold run in IPL 2026 and T20Is this year continued with a golden duck against RR.

The explosive batter attempted to go big on a short ball from Jofra Archer but was caught by Ravi Bishnoi. This marked his seventh duck in 18 innings this year.

He surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of six ducks in 32 innings in 2018, as well as Sanju Samson's six ducks in 32 innings in 2024.

In five innings in the ongoing IPL, Abhishek has scored 129 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 215.80, including one half-century. His best score is 74.

Prior to this, he endured a poor debut at the T20 World Cup. The world's No. 1 batter was unable to live up to sky-high expectations after a stellar run in 2025, scoring just 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42, with two fifties - including one in the final against New Zealand in a winning effort.

In 18 T20Is this year, Abhishek has scored 452 runs in 18 innings at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 203.60, with five half-centuries and seven ducks. His highest score is 84.

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and elected to bat first.

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