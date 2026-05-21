Harpreet Brar has been a thorn in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's flesh. The Punjab Kings spinner has shown a knack of taking wickets against the side. The same happened during this season's PBKS vs RCB match in Dharamsala, Brar took two wickets and also a crucial catch. The match saw a rather cold incident between the bowler and RCB great Virat Kohli. In a podcast, Brar revealed how a throw in the field unintentionally upset the former India captain.

"I always feel blessed that I played well against him. That wicket is a huge memory for me," Brar told Harleen Deol in a video.

"It was an afternoon game and the captain had asked us to make one-bounce throws. Everyone was doing it and Virat said nothing to anyone. I made a proper throw, but Marcus Stoinis got confused. He took a step back because he wasn't sure whether to catch it directly or after one bounce. That's when Virat looked at me."

Brar said he was fielding at point and felt Kohli's intense gaze from the non-striker's end.

"I thought once the over ended, he would forget about it. But no," Brar said with a laugh. "When I was about to start my run-up, he came to me and said, 'It's been 20 years.' I told him, 'You're taking it the wrong way. I didn't throw it intentionally. We were just trying to reverse the ball so it would help in the death overs.'

PBKS lost that match to RCB. In fact, it was their sixth loss on the trot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs after defeating Punjab Kings by 23 runs in a high-scoring contest at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Defending a massive total of 222/4, RCB produced a disciplined bowling effort led by Rasikh Salam Dar, who claimed three wickets, to restrict Punjab Kings to 199/8 despite a fighting half-century from Shashank Singh. The victory helped RCB move to 18 points from 13 matches and secure a place in the playoffs.

Punjab Kings endured a disastrous start to the chase as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Priyansh Arya for a duck in the opening over. The experienced pacer struck again in his next over when Prabhsimran Singh edged a good-length delivery to first slip after scoring just two runs.

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