Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan found himself at the centre of controversy following his viral "whistle podu" celebration during SRH's IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. Playing at Chepauk, Kishan's composed 70 off 47 balls helped SRH chase down a target of 181 with an over to spare and five wickets in hand, sealing a Playoff berth for his side. However, his post-match celebration, where he was seen blowing whistles and making animated gestures towards the crowd, did not go down well with a section of fans, who accused the wicketkeeper-batter of mocking the Chennai supporters.

Amid the backlash, former CSK all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin came out in Kishan's support, urging fans to view such moments in the spirit of the game.

"I want to talk about the super reliable player of the day, Ishan Kishan. But I won't go too deep into it. A lot is being discussed on social media about the celebration he did after the match. Let it go, yaar (friend). These are all sportsmen, emotions are part of the game. Don't take it personally, enjoy it," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"Every player here represents India in cricket. A player has come and celebrated in front of you - why bring ego into it? Leave it, enjoy it. If all this is not there, then where is the fun? Where is the drama?" he added.

Legendary Ashwin supports Ishan Kishan.



He has always been supportive of both Vaibhav and Ishan. He supports talent beyond regionalism.



Heart-of-gold Tamilian pic.twitter.com/6k14DbbgVG — Mona Shandilya (@RoseTint4) May 19, 2026

Ashwin suggested that Chennai players and supporters could respond in a positive manner next season by defeating SRH in Hyderabad and celebrating in a similar fashion.

"Maybe next time, Ishan can keep the celebration a little more controlled, especially with what he said towards the crowd. I mean, can it be avoided? It can be. But I enjoyed it," Ashwin said.

"It's not easy for another team to come to someone else's home ground and beat a team like [CSK]. But they did it, right? After such a big loss in the previous game, they came back and won this. Let it go. A sportsman is telling you, 'I have come to your home ground and beaten you.' That's all. Keep it in mind as fans and as a team - next time go to Hyderabad and beat them there, then give it back," Ashwin said. "But do it in a very respectful manner," he added.

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