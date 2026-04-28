With the Delhi Capitals languishing in the 7th spot of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, coach Hemang Badani has become one of the prime targets for critics. Badani, who had previously questioned Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming's role at the franchise, has been left red-faced by his team's performances in the ongoing campaign. Badani, who had questioned Fleming's impact at Chennai, saying what the franchise achieved was because of MS Dhoni, has now been targeted by former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Srikkanth, who remains an outspoken critic on the internet, said that he wasn't happy to see Hemang Badani go after Stephen Fleming. For the future, Sikkanth advised Badani to be mindful of what he says. Srikkanth's criticism came after DC were bowled out for a score of 75 runs against RCB on Monday.

"On top of all this, Hemang Badani went after Stephen Fleming," Srikkanth slammed the DC coach in a video on his YouTube channel. "Hey Hemang. First, take care of yourself before talking about others. I have always said this: 'in life, don't talk too much'. He spoke too much. Now, he has to shut up and watch stuff happening."

"Everybody is bringing this up and slamming him. Why talk about others? You should have been mindful of your job. Who are you to say Stephen Fleming won only because of MS Dhoni? What have you done? Anything special? Nothing."

Srikkanth had also questioned the DC coach's decision to overlook an experienced player like Prithvi Shaw in the team and play debutant Sahil Parakh against RCB.

"Why allow Sahil to take strike ahead of KL Rahul?" Srikkanth questioned.

What did Hemang Badani Say About Stephen Fleming?

According to Srikkanth, Badani, in the past, had attributed all of CSK's success to the franchise's former skipper MS Dhoni. He had ridiculed Fleming's status, saying he isn't even a good coach.

"If Fleming is such a big coach, why hasn't he won anywhere else apart from the IPL?" Badani had said in the past, pointing to Fleming's stints in the SA20, The Hundred, and the Big Bash League. He also said: "CSK are winning because of Dhoni. Dhoni is the kingpin... if someone says Fleming is a good coach, I won't agree to it."

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