Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursday. LSG ended their barren run with a nine-run DLS victory in a rain-interrupted 19-overs-a-side contest, which also marked their first home win in five matches this season. "It was a good game for us for sure. For the whole team it means a lot. We have been trying lot of things. Coming to the same page means a lot for us. It's been a tough season but some times you have to go through the grind.

"Definitely we were trying to put together a perfect game where batting and bowling comes together," Pant said.

Talking about picking Digvesh Rathi for the final over while defending 20 runs, Pant said: "It was a tough call. We were under pressure. Rathi was the right matchup for (Romario) Shepherd." He also had words of appreciation for centurion Mitchell Marsh.

"Unbelievable (Marsh innings). We know that as a team we've been grinding hard. Our strength this season has been bowling, the way all the bowlers have put their heart out. There has been some good things as a bowling unit, and looking forward to that." RCB captain Rajat Patidar said they were well on course of the target but fell two-three hits behind.

"We were pretty sure how to go about the target. Boys played well and the way we stretched this game, just one or two shots behind. It was really good batting track. Was coming nicely on the bat. Difficult to analyse just after the game, need some time to analyse it." The loss meant RCB missed the opportunity to go on top of the table.

"We have four games more, just taking one game at a time, one step at a time." Patidar too praised Marsh for his 56-ball 111 that laid the foundation for LSG's score.

"Mitchell Marsh was beautiful, the way he played. Kept us under pressure. I was confused about the bowlers - who should I bowl to Mitchell Marsh just after the powerplay. The way we played, that was really good intent showed by all batsmen. Everyone is looking confident and in a great space of mind," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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