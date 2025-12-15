As the JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals gear up for the IPL 2026 Auction, CEO Sunil Gupta shared insights into the franchise's approach for the upcoming auction, key retentions, and the recent trade that brings Nitish Rana into the Capitals' fold. Speaking about the core of the squad, Gupta said, “We have retained a solid group of players from last season. While we narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs, it was a campaign filled with important learnings. We take those lessons forward and go again with a strong set of players, fully focused on achieving our objectives.” Ahead of the auction, Delhi Capitals completed a trade with Rajasthan Royals, bringing in Nitish Rana in exchange for Donovan Ferreira. The experienced left-hander will don the Delhi Capitals jersey in the upcoming season.

Elaborating on the move, Gupta added, “Nitish is a seasoned IPL campaigner and a valuable addition to our squad. His familiarity with home conditions, being a local boy, along with the crucial roles he has played for his previous franchises, makes him a natural fit for our setup. We are absolutely delighted to welcome him to the Delhi Capitals family. Our boy is truly home.”

Delhi Capitals head into the auction with a remaining purse of ₹21.80 crore and eight slots to fill, including five overseas positions. Speaking on the eve of the auction, Gupta said, “We have arrived in Abu Dhabi, and our preparations for the auction have been underway for quite some time. Our scouting team has done an excellent job, and we are clear about our targets as we look to complete the remaining requirements of the squad."

"While we will be aggressive where needed, auctions are dynamic, and flexibility is key. We're looking forward to the auctions in Abu Dhabi," he concluded.

About DELHI CAPITALS



The Delhi Capitals team participates in both, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women's Premier League (WPL). Co-owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group, Delhi Capitals was established in 2008 as Delhi Daredevils before embracing a new avatar in 2019. In 2020, the team reached its first ever final. In 2023, Delhi Capitals became one of the five founding teams to participate in the Women's Premier League. The team has reached the final in all three editions of the tournament so far, finishing as runners-up each time.

