Former India batter Virender Sehwag has urged Rajasthan Royals to reconsider Riyan Parag's future as captain of the franchise amid IPL 2026. The issues continue to mount for Parag as he once again failed with the bat during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The RR captain managed just seven runs off nine balls, before being cleaned up by his SRH counterpart Pat Cummins in the 17th over. With RR losing the contest-their third defeat in four matches-Parag's captaincy has also come under the scanner following the game against SRH.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag questioned Parag's credentials as captain, urging the franchise to give his leadership 'one final thought' before the season slips away.

"Rajasthan Royals need to think about Riyan Parag's captaincy. The management has to think whether he is the right captain for them. You could have interviewed all 25 people, but that doesn't serve any purpose," said Sehwag.

Sehwag also questioned Parag's tactics during the loss to SRH, highlighting his decision to underutilize his wicket-taking bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Both Jadeja and Bishnoi bowled just one over. You should have given them one more over. If you give them just one over, who will take wickets? If Bishnoi and Jadeja bowled, they would have gone after the wickets," he added.

The former India opener also reflected on Parag's poor run with the bat this season, adding that the skipper needs to take more responsibility rather than relying completely on teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

"As a batter, if I'm the captain, and I am not scoring runs. My captaincy will be affected. I will keep thinking about my runs. I will keep thinking that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a hundred off 36 balls, and I am a senior, so why am I not scoring runs? It does affect your batting as you keep thinking about yourself," he said

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