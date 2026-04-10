Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli might struggle during the clash against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 on Friday. While Kohli has enjoyed a great start to the campaign with scores of 69 not out and 28 in RCB's first two games, Chopra has highlighted his struggle against RR pacer Sandeep Sharma in IPL history. For the unversed, Sandeep has dismissed Kohli seven times in the IPL, the most by any bowler in the tournament.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Kohli doesn't have great numbers against Sandeep, claiming the batter "doesn't like" facing him because Sandeep doesn't provide the pace Kohli usually thrives on.

"Sandeep Sharma vs Virat Kohli again is a story because he doesn't have very good numbers against him," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. "The strike rate is decent, but the numbers aren't excellent. He doesn't like playing Sandeep Sharma because he doesn't provide pace."

In 18 innings against Sandeep, the 37-year-old has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 150 while being dismissed seven times.

Kohli also holds the record for the most runs in Indian Premier League history, amassing over 8,700 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and remains the only player to have crossed the 8,000-run milestone.

Meanwhile, RCB had a stellar record in away games last season, where they created history by winning all seven away games. They eventually went on to lift the title for the first time in the history of IPL.

They are expected to face a tough challenge against Rajasthan Royals, who have surged to the top of the standings after winning all three of their matches so far, with victories over Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

RCB could pip RR for the top spot if they beat them in Guwahati.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss