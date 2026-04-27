Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the first batter ever to score 9000 IPL runs. He achieved the feat during the IPL 2026 encounter against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Monday. Kohli needed just 11 runs to achieve the feat and he claimed the stunning record by taking a single off the bowling of Axar Patel. Rohit Sharma is second in the elite list with 7183 runs followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6769 runs), David Warner (6565 runs) and KL Rahul (5579 runs).

Coming to the match, it was carnage of the highest order, a powerplay ambush so brutal that the Delhi Capitals never quite recovered as Royal Challengers Bengaluru unleashed a devastating new-ball spell to script one of the most dramatic openings in the IPL history.

Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) turned the powerplay into a demolition act, ripping through Delhi Capitals with two ruthless three-over bursts that set the tone for complete domination.

All Delhi could manage was 75 in 16.3 overs but eventually deflected the ignominy of posting lowest IPL score. RCB had managed 49 in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The opening bowlers reduced Delhi to survival mode inside the first three overs. Their relentless accuracy and movement turning the contest one-sided almost instantly..

Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) reached the double-digit scores.

The mayhem began as early as the second ball of the innings when Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an in-dipping yorker to uproot debutant Sahil Parakh's middle stump, setting the tone for what followed: absolute destruction.

If that was a warning shot, Josh Hazlewood turned it into a full-blown collapse. The Australian quick sent shockwaves through the packed stadium by removing last-match centurion KL Rahul (1) and Sameer Rizvi (0) off successive deliveries.

Rahul miscued a pull after the ball grew big on him, while Rizvi edged one as he played away from his body without any visible footwork.

There was no respite. Bhuvneshwar, in complete command of swing and seam, returned to deepen Delhi's misery by dismissing Tristan Stubbs (5). Stubbs tried to jab at a length delivery and the outside flew safely into the hands of Devdutt Padikkal at slip.

Moments later, the carnage reached its crescendo. Delhi skipper Axar Patel (0) fell without troubling the scorers, nicking a teasing outswinger from Bhuvneshwar behind to Jitesh, as stunned silence engulfed the home crowd.

In the blink of an eye, the Capitals were reduced to an unthinkable 8 for 5 in just three overs and soon 9 for 6, a collapse so surreal it felt scripted for drama rather than sport.

The RCB pacers had not just struck but dismantled, humiliated, and completely outplayed a batting line-up that looked shell-shocked and bereft of answers..

Only one boundary, coming from the bat of Stubbs, was managed by SC in the Powerplay overs which ended with the hosts reeling at 13 for six with Nitish Rana (1) being the third victim of the Aussie quick.

It was only apt that Hazlewood ended the Capitals innings by castling Porel.

(With PTI inputs)

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