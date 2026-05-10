Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma achieved a sensational feat in IPL history on Sunday, equalling MS Dhoni for the record. Both Kohli and Rohit were announced in the respective playing XIs during the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), leading to them achieving the record. By playing in the game, Kohli and Rohit notched up their 278th IPL game, matching Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Dhoni for the most appearances by a player in IPL history.

MS Dhoni not playing a single game so far in IPL 2026 has allowed Kohli and Rohit to catch up and equal him for the record. There is a good chance that both could cross Dhoni later in the season, if the legendary wicket-keeper batter continues to not play.

Kohli has played all 11 of RCB's matches in IPL 2026, but Rohit has played only six due to a mid-season hamstring injury. Therefore, they've both ended up on the same number of matches played in IPL history, and equalled Dhoni's record together.

Kohli has spent his entire IPL career with RCB, unlike Rohit and Dhoni. Rohit spent the first three years of his IPL career at the now-defunct Deccan Chargers franchise. On the other hand, Dhoni played two years for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were banned from the IPL.

The three legends are also among the highest run-scorers in IPL history. Kohli is the highest run-scorer ever in the tournament, while Rohit is a distant second. Dhoni, who usually bats in the lower middle-order, is seventh on the list.

When it comes to titles won, Rohit has six to his name, having won one with Deccan Chargers and then led Mumbai Indians to five. Dhoni himself captained CSK to five IPL trophies. On the other hand, Kohli broke his 18-year drought for a trophy in IPL 2025.

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