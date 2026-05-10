Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck during the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Kohli completely miscued a shot off Deepak Chahar's bowling and Raj Angad Bawa made no mistake in completing a simple catch at mid-off. It was the second successive duck for the superstar after failing to score in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants as well. This was the second instance when Kohli scored a duck in back-to-back IPL innings after 2022 when he was dismissed without scoring a run against LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tilak Varma made a 42-ball 57 but Bhuvneshwar Kumar snapped four wickets as Royal Challengers Bengaluru restricted Mumbai Indians to 166 for seven in their IPL match on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, MI were 28/3 in three overs. Naman Dhir (47) and Tilak added 82 off 57 to steady the innings but once they departed, MI struggled to get runs as RCB bowlers did well to keep them in check.

Besides Bhuvneshwar's four for 23, Josh Hazlewood (1/33), Rasikh Salam Dar (1/42) and Romario Shepherd (1/18) took one wicket apiece.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar credited careful planning and disciplined execution after his superb four-wicket spell.

Bhuvneshwar, who removed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, finished with figures of 4/23 in four overs and once again proved decisive with the new ball on a surface that offered variable bounce and movement.

Reflecting on the conditions after the innings, the veteran seamer admitted the pitch remained difficult to read throughout the innings.

“Honestly, it was a tricky wicket. It looks like you're going to have a good time as a bowler. The next ball goes for a boundary. So yes, it was a tricky wicket, but we did well,” he said after the innings.

(With agency inputs)

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