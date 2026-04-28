Royal Challengers Bengaluru were at their ruthless best on Monday, beating Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in a one-sided contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After opting to bowl, the RCB new-ball bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, were right on the money, reducing the hosts to 8/6 before the conclusion of the Powerplay. Amid DC's batting collapse, Kohli had a playful interaction with teammate and spinner Suyash Sharma before the start of the 16th over, with the incident now viral on social media.

In the video, Kohli can be seen in a playful mood, making funny gestures and pleading Suyash to let him stay at slip for the over, noting that Kuldeep Yadav was on strike. However, Suyash asked him not to field in the slips and to move elsewhere.

Kohli gracefully accepted the request and moved toward the leg side. RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was seen having a laugh about the exchange between the two. On the third ball of the over, Suyash's plan paid off as he castled Kuldeep with a leg-break that spun inside sharply.

The way Kohli tried convincing Suyash to let him stay at leg slip for one more over while Kuldeep was batting pic.twitter.com/VUyxx2FhKD — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) April 28, 2026

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance.

RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs.

Speaking after the match, RCB captain Patidar said, "Even I am surprised at how the wicket played. All credit to the bowlers - Hazlewood and Bhuvi, the way they bowled in the powerplay. The good thing was we got early wickets, and it kept us in the driving seat."

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