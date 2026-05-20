Veteran batter Virat Kohli has opened up about battling 'imposter syndrome', especially during the peak of his career, crediting former India head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour for helping him overcome it mentally. Kohli suggested that he started to doubt his abilities despite playing at the highest level for almost two decades. "As players, you're always walking a very thin line between being cautious and being insecure. You constantly feel like you're never good enough - that imposter syndrome is always there," Kohli said at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders.

Imposter syndrome is a psychological pattern where you doubt your accomplishments and have a persistent, internalized fear of being exposed as a "fraud".

Kohli added that those insecurities still exist.

"Even today, when I go into the nets, I still think: these youngsters are watching. If I have a bad session, they'll probably wonder, 'Is this the guy who's been playing for 20 years?' That thought is always there," he added.

Kohli revealed that Dravid and Rathour 'took care of him' after the captaincy saga drained him emotionally, and also helped him rediscover the joy of playing cricket again.

"Rahul bhai understood that because he had experienced it himself at the highest level. Vikram had been around for years too. They understood what I was feeling and genuinely took care of me mentally. That put me in a space where I could enjoy my cricket again," Kohli said.

"I've said this many times about Rahul bhai and Vikram Rathour. I had a great phase in Test cricket, and whenever I meet them, I thank them from the bottom of my heart because they took care of me in a way that made me feel like I wanted to play for them," he added.

Kohli further added that the care and affection he received from Dravid and Rathour motivated him to regain his lost mojo.

"I wanted to perform, grind it out, and do the hard work because they were so caring and nurturing. They reminded me of everything I had done so far-something you never really sit down and think about as a player."

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