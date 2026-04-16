The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting lineup is terrifying. Their top three are Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal. From No. 4 to 7, they have an assembly line of power-hitters - Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Romario Shepherd. RCB captain Patidar has almost reinvented his batting this season. He sits third on the list of top run-scorers in IPL 2026. In five matches so far, he has scored 222 runs at a strike rate of 213.46. Kohli was asked about Patidar after RCB's five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants while chasing a 147-run target in Bengaluru on Wednesday, and the former captain paid him a huge compliment.

"We have our KPIs as a batting unit, and it says Rajat has to go in and assess the situation. I always tell him, you're probably looking to assess the bowler's heart rate rather than the situation - like where do these guys stand. I mean, incredible. It's clarity," Kohli said.

"Also, the way our management has stacked up our team allows us to play in a certain way. I have to adapt my role accordingly. It allows me to play a certain way up front with Salty. So, we pass on the baton pretty nicely in this team.

"And yeah, just the freedom of having Romario and Tim - and KP hasn't even batted in any games yet. So we're sitting on a batting unit that's explosive and getting the job done. It looks pretty intimidating if I were in the opposition as well. Even when you're five down, you've got Romario and Tim walking in. These guys can get you 50 runs in four overs. That's pretty handy to have, and it gives all of us a lot of freedom."

'Not All Games Are Going To 230 Or 240'

RCB are currently on top of the IPL 2026 points table. Kohli, however, said that the power-packed batting line-up will not go gung-ho every day.

"Well, it depends on the situation and the conditions as well. Not all games are going to be 230 or 240. We understand the game's moving forward pretty nicely and that the demands of the modern game are different, but you always have to keep an eye on the situation and how people play under pressure. We're still in the first half of the tournament," Kohli said.

"From the second half onwards, the games are going to get tighter and people will be under pressure a lot more. So when the freedom goes away and the pressure kicks in, that's when the smarts of the game have to be applied. Teams that can apply that and adapt according to the conditions and the situation are the ones that will go a long way.

"But yeah, the game has certainly changed. As I said, I'm trying my best. I think I've done okay so far in adapting. Early on - the last two games - I haven't been at my best, but I'm always looking to push the bar."

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