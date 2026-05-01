Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were involved in a hilarious exchange during the IPL 2026 clash between the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Thursday. A viral video has been circulating on social media in which Kohli is seen teasing Gill after taking his catch at extra cover. In the video, Kohli made a 'snake' gesture, which fans claimed was directed towards Gill, who was sitting in the dugout after his dismissal.

Fans also pointed out that Gill responded to Kohli by pointing towards the scoreboard, especially with GT in a commanding position. As the cameras panned towards Gill, he was seen pointing his finger towards the scoreboard - which, according to fans, was a playful jibe aimed at Kohli.

Virat Kohli teased Shubman Gill with a snake gesture, saying, I took your catch and got you dismissed.



Gill replied to Kohli, "Check the score you're the one who's losing!"



pic.twitter.com/KOFVe4b0Mc — AurelionCricket (@CricketAurelion) May 1, 2026

Here's how fans reacted to the viral video:

Virat Kohli owns the celebration, but Shubman Gill owns the result.

Only Kohli could take a catch and turn it into a 5-minute theatrical performance with a snake gesture. But the Prince had the ultimate receipt ready. Reminding the 'King' of the scoreboard while sitting... — (@Deepobserv84) May 1, 2026

and people here a saying virat did wrong by celebrating the ODI captain;s wicket .



bro look that the bromance — Gaurang bhargava (@gaurangbuilds) May 1, 2026

The bond between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill feels like that of a big brother and a younger brother super competitive, but all in good spirit — ValenceCricket (@CricketValence) May 1, 2026

Virat Kohli started the banter... Shubman Gill finished it — Crickupdate (@maulikchauhan13) May 1, 2026

Hahaha classic Kohli-Gill banter

On the field serious, but moments like these show how much fun they have too. Great vibe between the two! — Ankit Gupta (@AnkitGu75649580) May 1, 2026

Gill has long been touted as Kohli's successor in the Indian team. The 25-year-old has already taken over the full-time leadership of the Test and ODI squads.

With GT chasing 156 against Kohli's RCB, Gill led from the front, smashing a quickfire 43 off just 18 balls to effectively kill the tie in the powerplay.

While RCB did fight back to restrict GT to 111/5 at one stage, Gill's fiery cameo meant that it was too little, too late for the defending champions.

On his batting, Gill mentioned he felt "in the zone" and wanted to take on the bowlers. He praised Rahul Tewatia for finishing the game, while noting the team lost a few more wickets than expected but benefited from contributions across the lineup.

"Feels very satisfying. On a wicket like this, restricting them to under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers. Our fielding was one of the things...in phases, we have not fielded well. Energy in the field was very nice. (On his batting) I was just feeling I was in the zone. Felt it is my day and wanted to take the bowlers on. (On Tewatia) He is a very important player, happy he finished the game. We lost couple more wickets than we would have liked. He got some nice runs and everyone got a hit in the middle," Gill said.

(With ANI Inputs)

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