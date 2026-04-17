Once again, a 'like' controversy has followed Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, and social media is refusing to keep calm. In 2025, Kohli had mistakenly liked a photo of Indian model/influencer Avneet Kaur. The incident became a huge topic of debate among fans on social media, prompting Kohli even to issue a clarification. After a like from his profile was allegedly spotted on the Instagram account of model LizLaz, fans have set the internet on fire, suggesting it was another 'algorithm' issue with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart's profile.

After the 'like' was spotted, screenshots began circulating on social media within seconds, turning a small action into a viral moment. The entire situation and the buzz around the topic is also being mocked by fans on the internet.

Kohli liked this Instagram post we have to bare another algorithm paragraph pic.twitter.com/DC0dVoxzC4 — mr. villa (@Luccydevil07) April 16, 2026

"Chain se like bhi ni krne deta ye samaaj," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Relax guys, it's algorithm," wrote another one.

During the Avneet Kaur episode, Kohli had issued a statement saying: "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding".

Some fans expect Kohli to issue another such statement, saying this was another 'algorithm mistake' and not something he intentionally did.

As for the on-field affairs, Kohli has looked in sublime touch this season for RCB. In the previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants, the opening batter played as an Impact Player for the first time in his career. He was dismissed just 1 run shy of a half-century, though his contribution was enogh for RCB to secure an easy victory over LSG.

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