Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru storm into a second successive Indian Premier League final with a 92-run demolition of Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. RCB, who finished the league stage of the campaign on the top spot, rode on a blistering knock by skipper Rajat Patidar's blistering unbeaten 93 off 33 balls and a ruthless pace assault that ripped apart their opponents' top-order inside the powerplay. Seeing RCB qualify for the final, the franchise's former owner, Vijay Mallya, extended his greetings on social media.

Put into bat, RCB piled up a daunting 254 for five, with Patidar producing one of the most destructive knocks of the season, peppering the boundaries with effortless ease after being handed reprieves early in his innings. The RCB captain tore into the GT attack in the death overs, ensuring his side crossed the 250-run mark in emphatic fashion.

Patidar turned the game on its head, smashing nine sixes and five fours after surviving two dropped chances, as RCB plundered 86 runs in the last five overs to seize complete control of the contest. In fact, they got 114 runs off last six overs.

"Many Many congratulations to RCB namma dodda Simhagulu for an emphatic victory in Dharamshala tonight. You roared loud like the Lions of Bengaluru and roared into the IPL final as defending champions," Vijay Mallya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Many Many congratulations to RCB namma dodda Simhagulu for an emphatic victory in Dharamshala tonight. You roared loud like the Lions of Bengaluru and roared into the IPL final as defending champions. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 26, 2026

Chasing a mammoth target, Gujarat Titans desperately needed a flying start but their hopes were dented inside the powerplay as both in-form openers departed cheaply.

Sai Sudharsan's dismissal turned out to be a bizarre one as his bat slipped out of his hands while attempting a shot off Jacob Duffy (3/39) and crashed into the stumps, leaving the batter stunned on 14.

GT suffered a bigger setback soon after when skipper Shubman Gill was cleaned up by the red-hot Bhuvneshwar Kumar for just two, the seasoned seamer once again showcasing his mastery with the new ball.

Bhuvneswar (2/28) showed that he still is an asset for any team. He is now a Purple Cap holder with 26 scalps. The twin blows pushed Gujarat firmly on the back foot against a fired-up RCB attack.

Josh Hazlewood (1/39) then got into the act by castling Jos Buttler (29) while Rasikh Salam struck twice in the final powerplay over -- dismissing Nishant Sandhu (5) and Jason Holder (0) -- to leave the Titans gasping at 51 for five.

The battle of equals soon turned into a lop-sided affair as a desperate GT seemed to have buckled under scoreboard pressure.

Washington Sundar (8) and impact player Rahul Tewatiya (68) had an unenviable task at hand. The game had already been reduced to a formality in the face of the challenge GT faced.

Eventually, GT were bowled out for 162, sending RCB into their fifth final (2009, 2011, 2016, 2025, 2026).

With PTI Inputs

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