The 'El Clasico' between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday sparked controversy, as the former were allowed to use Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute for Mitchell Santner. Fans and experts across social media debated whether the concussion substitute rule had been misused by the five-time champions. However, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene claimed after the match that Santner first hit his head and felt dizzy, after which Shardul was allowed to take his place at the umpires' discretion. Replays of the incident have suggested that Jayawardene's explanation holds merit.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 17th over of CSK's innings, when Santner leapt forward to take a sharp catch at deep square-leg and dismiss Kartik Sharma.

Further examination of the replays appears to make it clear that Santner's head did indeed make contact with the ground first, after which the Kiwi also stopped his celebration due to the apparent shoulder pain.

VIDEO: How Mitchell Santner suffered his injury before concussion substitution

During the MI innings, they were allowed to bring on Shardul, who was deemed to be a like-for-like concussion replacement for Santner.

"He hit his head first and neck. Obviously, the shoulder as well. He went for a scan. Once he got back, he felt dizziness. So, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder, but he felt he wasn't stable. So, we took him for a scan," Jayawardene explained after the game, speaking on Santner's injury.

Mumbai Indians suffered a crushing 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings, getting bowled out for just 104 in a chase of 208. Sanju Samson led CSK to a great score with an unbeaten 101, after which Akeal Hosein dismantled the MI batting, taking four wickets.

Shardul walked in to bat at No. 8 as Santner's substitute but managed to score just 6 runs off 12 balls.

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